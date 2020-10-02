Some weeks ago I was accused on Twitter of being a Tory stooge and worse by someone I didn't know. I defended myself. Richard then DMd me to apologise. Since then, we've developed a somewhat bizarre but really nice online friendship.
Yesterday was National Poetry Day, and he sent me this, which I read out on air.
Who’d have thought I’d find a friend, through insults on twitter?
Never liked his point of view, I found it quite bitter,
When I listened, I apologised, I realised we got on,
And that my comments, spread far and wide, were generally not on.
I started to listen, every night, to him on LBC,
Iain Dale, Rob Harris on sport and Simon from Washington DC.
I found that I could argue along and even make a call,
I didn’t get this on Radio 2, with good old Zoe Ball!
So now that I have called in twice and we have spoken on the phone,
Ive realised that when I get home, I’m still not on my own.
You write, you talk, you never stop and that inspires me,
My twitter mate, my real mate, my presenter from LBC
Touched. #whycantwealljustgetalong