About six weeks ago I did an interview for the Sunday Times Business Section 'Fame & Fortune' column. It's a Q&A format and is designed to find out about how people in the public eye handle money. It's always accompanied by a rather striking photo. So the Sunday Times sent a photographer called James Clarke to our house in Kent to take a few pictures of me.

The first one below is the one they used in the paper today. You can read the full article here. It was a bit of a cloudy day but the clouds proved to be a brilliant background for some of the pictures. James was very keen to involve the dogs and for the most part Dude and Bubba behaved themselves beautifully. Hope you like the pictures...