As you know, I am a man of impeccable taste and decency. Back in the early 2000s at Politico's we had a range of political knickers with political slogans across the front.

When I relaunched Politicos.co.uk in December I thought I'd revive this genre, so I've commissioned 10 sets of women's knickers and 10 sets of boxer shorts, each respendent with a well known political slogan. On the knickers they're printed across the front and on the boxers, on the waistband.

These are the ten womens knicker slogans

The Sarah Palin "Drill Baby Drill" knickers

The Jacqui Smith "For the Many, Not the Few" knickers

Martin Luther King "We Shall Overcome" Knickers

Chris Whitty "Next Slide Please" knickers

Matt Hancock "Hands Face Space" knickers

Tony Blair "Things Can Only Get Wetter" knickers

Bush 41 "Read my Lips" knickers

Rishi Sunak's "Eat Out to Help Out" knickers

Harold Macmillan "You've Never Had It So Good" knickers

Margaret Thatcher "The Lady's Not For Turning" knickers

And here are the mens' boxer short slogans...

Benjamin Disraeli "Climb the Greasy Pole" boxers

Boris "A Johnson You Can Rely on" boxers

Michael Howard "Are You Thinking What I'm Thinking" boxers

Theresa May "Schlong & Stable" boxers

Harold Macmillan "You've Never Had It So Good" boxers

Nigel Farage "Better Off Out" boxers

Keir Starmer "Hanging Left" boxers

Jacob Rees-Mogg "Hanging Right" boxers

Andrew Adonis "Bollocks to Brexit" boxers

Iain Dale "For the Many, Not the Few" boxers

All the pants can be bought online at Politicos.co.uk HERE.

They come into stock in about a week's time and will be despatched by February 18th.

Shame I couldn't get them out for Valentine's Day, but there we go. They make ideal novelty presents. Whether people will actually wear them... well, who knows!