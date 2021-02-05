As you know, I am a man of impeccable taste and decency. Back in the early 2000s at Politico's we had a range of political knickers with political slogans across the front.
When I relaunched Politicos.co.uk in December I thought I'd revive this genre, so I've commissioned 10 sets of women's knickers and 10 sets of boxer shorts, each respendent with a well known political slogan. On the knickers they're printed across the front and on the boxers, on the waistband.
These are the ten womens knicker slogans
- The Sarah Palin "Drill Baby Drill" knickers
- The Jacqui Smith "For the Many, Not the Few" knickers
- Martin Luther King "We Shall Overcome" Knickers
- Chris Whitty "Next Slide Please" knickers
- Matt Hancock "Hands Face Space" knickers
- Tony Blair "Things Can Only Get Wetter" knickers
- Bush 41 "Read my Lips" knickers
- Rishi Sunak's "Eat Out to Help Out" knickers
- Harold Macmillan "You've Never Had It So Good" knickers
- Margaret Thatcher "The Lady's Not For Turning" knickers
And here are the mens' boxer short slogans...
- Benjamin Disraeli "Climb the Greasy Pole" boxers
- Boris "A Johnson You Can Rely on" boxers
- Michael Howard "Are You Thinking What I'm Thinking" boxers
- Theresa May "Schlong & Stable" boxers
- Harold Macmillan "You've Never Had It So Good" boxers
- Nigel Farage "Better Off Out" boxers
- Keir Starmer "Hanging Left" boxers
- Jacob Rees-Mogg "Hanging Right" boxers
- Andrew Adonis "Bollocks to Brexit" boxers
- Iain Dale "For the Many, Not the Few" boxers
All the pants can be bought online at Politicos.co.uk HERE.
They come into stock in about a week's time and will be despatched by February 18th.
Shame I couldn't get them out for Valentine's Day, but there we go. They make ideal novelty presents. Whether people will actually wear them... well, who knows!