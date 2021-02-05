knickers

 

As you know, I am a man of impeccable taste and decency. Back in the early 2000s at Politico's we had a range of political knickers with political slogans across the front. 

knickers

When I relaunched Politicos.co.uk in December I thought I'd revive this genre, so I've commissioned 10 sets of women's knickers and 10 sets of boxer shorts, each respendent with a well known political slogan. On the knickers they're printed across the front and on the boxers, on the waistband.

knickers

These are the ten womens knicker slogans

  • The Sarah Palin "Drill Baby Drill" knickers
  • The Jacqui Smith "For the Many, Not the Few" knickers
  • Martin Luther King "We Shall Overcome" Knickers
  • Chris Whitty "Next Slide Please" knickers
  • Matt Hancock "Hands Face Space" knickers
  • Tony Blair "Things Can Only Get Wetter" knickers
  • Bush 41 "Read my Lips" knickers
  • Rishi Sunak's "Eat Out to Help Out" knickers
  • Harold Macmillan "You've Never Had It So Good" knickers
  • Margaret Thatcher "The Lady's Not For Turning" knickers

knickers

And here are the mens' boxer short slogans...

  • Benjamin Disraeli "Climb the Greasy Pole" boxers
  • Boris "A Johnson You Can Rely on" boxers
  • Michael Howard "Are You Thinking What I'm Thinking" boxers
  • Theresa May "Schlong & Stable" boxers
  • Harold Macmillan "You've Never Had It So Good" boxers
  • Nigel Farage "Better Off Out" boxers
  • Keir Starmer "Hanging Left" boxers
  • Jacob Rees-Mogg "Hanging Right" boxers
  • Andrew Adonis "Bollocks to Brexit" boxers
  • Iain Dale "For the Many, Not the Few" boxers

knickers

All the pants can be bought online at Politicos.co.uk HERE

They come into stock in about a week's time and will be despatched by February 18th.

Shame I couldn't get them out for Valentine's Day, but there we go. They make ideal novelty presents. Whether people will actually wear them... well, who knows!

 