BITEBACK TO PUBLISH IAIN DALE’S UNFILTERED AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Biteback Publishing has acquired Iain Dale’s searingly honest autobiography, offering a rare, honest look at failure, imposter syndrome and the art of broadcasting.

Award-winning broadcaster Iain Dale has led a life full of incident and success but also some very public failures. In this refreshingly honest account of his life and careers in business, politics and media, he tells all for the first time.

With the same raw candour that earns him 750,000 weekly listeners, he recounts his journey from driving a combine harvester at age eight to driving the national conversation on LBC, taking in his encounters with a host of household names, including HM Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Cliff Richard, Kylie Minogue, Joan Rivers, Jennifer Saunders, the Duchess of York, Olivia Newton-John, Terry Pratchett and twelve of our fifty-eight Prime Ministers.

He also reflects movingly on coming out at age forty, coming to terms with his thwarted political aspirations, and the heartbreaking phone-ins that have made him ‘the friend they’ve never met’ to millions.

This is the ultimate insider’s guide to the corridors of power and the pressures of the studio. Whether he’s nearly throwing up on Margaret Thatcher, coming to blows with senior MPs or accidentally calling the Archbishop of Canterbury something less than pious on live radio, this is Iain Dale off-air and unfiltered.

One of Britain’s leading political commentators and a celebrated broadcaster, Iain Dale presents the evening show on LBC Radio and is a regular contributor to Good Morning Britain, Question Time and Newsnight. His podcasts include Where Politics Meets History and the award-winning For the Many. He is a regular columnist for the Telegraph, the Evening Standard and the i paper.

Iain has written or edited more than fifty books, including Why Can’t We All Just Get Along…, The Prime Ministers and, most recently, Margaret Thatcher, selling more than a million copies in the past twenty-five years. He is a visiting professor of politics and broadcasting at the University of East Anglia.

Olivia Beattie, Editorial Director at Biteback, acquired world English rights from Gordon Wise at Curtis Brown.

Dale said: ‘You only get one chance of writing an autobiography, and I’m delighted that my old firm Biteback have taken it on. It is very much warts and all and includes all the various scrapes I’ve been involved in, as well as telling what it’s really like to be a radio presenter. The whole book is anecdote-tastic and is designed to entertain. I don’t flinch about possibly going into too much detail about certain aspects of my life, hence the title of the book. I can’t wait for it to appear in July and to promote the hell out of it throughout the summer and autumn.’

Beattie said: ‘Everyone at Biteback has missed Iain enormously since he stepped down as MD in 2018, so it feels like a wonderful homecoming to be welcoming him back with this very personal memoir. This is trademark Iain, with all the right ingredients – his candour and raw emotion and sense of humour – and we’re really looking forward to sharing it with a wider audience.’

Have I Said Too Much? will be published on 15 July 2026, supported by a major publicity campaign.

