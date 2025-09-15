Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch to host monthly phone-in on LBC, presented by Iain Dale

Call Kemi starts Tuesday 16th September at 8pm

Available across the UK on LBC and the LBC app

LBC, the UK’s leading commercial news talk brand, has announced today [Monday 15th September] that Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch will host a monthly phone-in on the station, alongside LBC presenter Iain Dale.

Call Kemi will launch on Tuesday 16th September at 8pm and will put Kemi in the hot seat to face questions from LBC listeners across the UK. From the economy to immigration and healthcare, the cost of living to education and defence, no topic will be off limits. Packed into 60 minutes, the phone-in will give LBC’s audience the opportunity to challenge the Leader of the Conservative Party, one-to-one, on the big issues of the day.

LBC has long been a pioneer of giving its listeners direct access to leaders across the political spectrum. In 2013, it made history by hosting the first ever weekly phone-in with a UK senior government figure, when it launched Call Clegg with then Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg. Since then, it has put a host of political heavyweights under the spotlight with its no holds barred phone-ins, including Sir Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan.

Call Kemi joins LBC’s stellar schedule at a time when the station reaches 3.4 million listeners each week, having increased in reach, hours and audience share both in the last three months and the past year.

Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the Conservative Party, said: "I’m delighted to be launching Call Kemi on LBC, starting this Tuesday 16th September alongside the great Iain Dale. I can’t wait to speak directly to LBC listeners across the country every month about the issues that matter most to them. At time of economic and political turmoil, I’ll be setting how the Conservative Party has changed under my leadership – and why we are the only party serious about delivering a stronger economy and stronger borders.”

Iain Dale, LBC presenter, said: "Holding politicians to account is what LBC listeners do best. Kemi Badenoch is a no nonsense politician and she doesn’t hold back. At a time when people’s trust in politicians appears to be at an all time low, this is her opportunity to show the British people what she is made of. It should be box office listening, no matter what your politics."

Tom Cheal, Senior Managing Editor of LBC, said: “It is more important than ever we give our listeners unfettered access to those in power and the freedom to challenge them on the issues that matter to our audience. We are pleased to welcome the Conservative leader to LBC every month for Call Kemi, in what promises to be an unmissable hour of direct questions and debate with our listeners taking centre stage. As ever, LBC’s audience will be in the driving seat, helping to hold our political leaders to account and ensuring that the Leader of the Opposition hears directly from the British public before challenging the Prime Minister at PMQs.”

Call Kemi launches on Tuesday 16th September at 8pm on LBC, available across the UK on the LBC app, on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device; on DAB digital radio and TV, LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.