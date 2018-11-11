On my way to pick up the Sunday papers I switched on the car radio to listen to Nigel Farage talking about the World War 1 Armistice. He was interviewing a descendant of Admiral Sir Rossalyn Wemyss, who was the senior British representative at the signing of the armistice 100 years ago today.

Jamie Wemyss revealed to Nigel Farage how the Admiral made the decision, much to the anger of the Prime Minister, David Lloyd George, to have the ceasefire come into effect at 11.00am.

Lloyd George wanted it to take place at 2:30pm - so that he could make the announcement in the House of Commons, according to Mr Wemyss said.

But, Sir Rossalyn realised that 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month had a strong, poetic quality about it, besides, by 2:30pm more soldiers could be unnecessarily killed.

So he sidestepped the Prime Minister’s requests, and at 5:10am that morning, he signed the treaty to end the war at 11am.

Lloyd George was furious and Wemyss was received with icy coolness when he returned to Britain the next day.

I don’t think this story has ever been told before. Absolutely fascinating stuff.