  1. I've never had a Kebab
  2. I've never seen an episode of The Simpsons or South Park
  3. I've never read any Charles Dickens
  4. I've never eaten Cod or Skate (or indeed most kinds of fish)
  5. I've never drunk a pint of beer
  6. I've never been to Asia (Two hour layovers in Bangkok or Hong Kong don't count)
  7. I've never worn a pair of boxer shorts
  8. I've never voted Labour (yup, knew you'd be shocked by that one)
  9. I've never drunk a cup of coffee or tea
  10. I've never been to the British Museum

I'll told you mine, you tell me yours!