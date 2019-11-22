Back in the 1980s I did my gap year in Germany, in a spa town called Bad Wildungen, and then spent another year teaching English in a school not far from Stuttgart. I love Germany and would love to be able to spend more time there, but given my life at the moment, that's unlikely.
A few weeks ago I found a lot of old files in my parents' attic and came across a list - yes, I loved a list even in those days - that I must have compiled in 1983 or so.
I've slightly updated it as some of the original points wouldn't be relevant today. Anyway, hope you find it amusing...
- Television programmes only exist to fill gaps between the news.
- Traffic lights occur every 50 yards in cities
- Cliff Barnes has a very odd voice in Dallas
- In Germany 'Maggie' is a kind of soup
- German Autobahns are actually dual carriageways
- Germans are fascinated if they see an English car with a steering wheel on the right
- In Germany alles ist verboten. Especially on Sundays.
- All German DJs should be on Radio Zwei
- Germans do not like jokes about Germans
- German women don't feel it necessary to shave under their armpits
- German washing up liquid is too foamy
- It is impolite to have fewer than three verbs at the end of a German sentence
- German teachers believe they speak better English than we do
- German TV plays Land of Hope and Glory in adverts for Persil
- German newsreaders read from paper. They don't use autocue.
- Germans call 500g a 'Pfund' or Pound. Just to confuse us.
- If a German starts a sentence with 'Unser Freund aus England', it means he hates you.
- Never argue with a German policeman. He has a gun.
- Curtain's don't twitch in Germany. They are fully open.
- Every third word in a German sentence is an English one.
- Germans do not find it amusing to learn that there are more strikes in Germany than in Britain
- Germans try to convince themselves they are fit by going on a lot of walks. Most are very fat
- Get used to complete strangers saying 'Guten Tag' to you in the street.
- German teen magazines use porno stories to explain the facts of life to teenagers
- There seem to be very few war films on German TV for some strange reason
- Germans know more about our royal family than we do
- Never try to explain cricket to a German. It won't end well
- If you drive a car and show any sign of emotion, you can be fined for it
- Contrary to popular opinion, Germans are just as lazy as the British
- Ausfahrt is a motorway sign, not an instruction