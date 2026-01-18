Yesterday, Donald Trump did what he does best. He surprised us all by saying he would impose tariffs on various European countries, including the UK, unless they all acceded to his desire to buy or take over Greenland. He’s behaving like the child bully who makes threats if he doesn’t get what he wants. He's the Violet Elizabeth Bott of world politics. Can't. Shan't. Won't.

To threaten NATO allies is beyond the pale, and unprecedented. All this does is weaken NATO in the eyes of Putin. This is not a good place to be.

I try not to exhibit Trump Derangement Syndrome and do my best to praise Trump when I think he does something right. I certainly think he has foreign policy successes to his name, but his stance on Greenland is a red line for me. A belief in self determination has always been at the forefront of the world order since World War II. Polls show that 85 per cent of Greenlanders have no wish to become an American 51st state. Their wish has to prevail.

If Donald Trump is concerned about the defence of Greenland in the face of an unspecified Russian threat, and a non-existent Chinese one, it is open to him to negotiate a new deal with Denmark. Trump wants political and proprietorial control, and perhaps most importantly control over the rare earth minerals lying beneath the melting ice.

Neither Greenland nor Denmark could repel an American invasion. Nor could an allied force of European NATO members. If it was even attempted, it would surely mean the end of NATO. Trump may not be too concerned about this eventuality, but we in Britain and Europe should be.

It’s a wake-up call to everyone and ought to spur our government on to increase our defence spending. Not next year, not the year after. Now.