New Year is always a time to reflect on what's happened over the previous twelve months - the good and the bad. Friends you've made, loved ones you have lost.

Workwise, 2019 was a great year for me. The move to the evening slot tuirned out to be a great thing, given much of the political breaking news this year occurred in the slot. My TV work mushroomed to the point where I said no to things more often than I said yes, although I appreciate few people will believe that to be true. I've also done more writing for national newspapers than ever before. I did a 24 show run at the Edinburgh Fringe and signed two big book deals. However, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and my private life has suffered as a consequence. I've neglected long standing friendships and spent very little time at our house in Norfolk.

So here are my 25 things to remember about 2020 (In no particular order!)...