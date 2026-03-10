I have a treat for you. Clyde Best is a true West Ham legend. He can legitimately be described as Britain’s first star black footballer, and a real role model for the black players that followed him into the professional game in the 1970s and 1980s. He came to this country as a 17 year old from Bermuda in 1968 and played for West Ham from 1969-76, before playing for various teams in the NASL in the USA,

On 25 March, a new documentary will be premiered at Sadlers Wells East in Stratford. It’s called ‘Transforming the Beautiful Game – The Clyde Best Story’. It will have daily showings from 25th-28th March. Sadlers Wells East is the theatre on the right as you walk up to the London Stadium from the station.

After each screening, Clyde Best, Ade Coker and others will join a panel to discuss the documentary and the issues raised.

I’ve seen the documentary and it is absolutely superb. It features many players like Viv Anderson and Ian Wright, who say they couldn’t have had their careers without Clyde.

Last week Clyde came into the LBC studio and I recorded an hour long interview with me for my IAIN DALE ALL TALK podcast. We don’t normally film these, but in this case, I decided we would film it so I could share it with you.

So you can watch above, or if you prefer you can listen on the podcast HERE from 1am on Wednesday 11 March.

And if you want to attend one of the screenings you can buy tickets HERE.

The PR blurb for the docuentary describes it thus...

He was a striker, and at 17, he debuted alongside Sir Geoff Hurst for West Ham United. Despite constant racism, he rose to stardom—playing 218 first-team games and scoring 58 goals over his career. On Easter weekend in 1972, West Ham United became the first team ever to start three Black players in one game, making English League history: Clive Charles, Ade Coker, and Clyde Best. His untold story is featured in the new upcoming documentary Transforming the Beautiful Game, a powerful testament to resilience, quiet revolution, and a legacy that reshaped the future of the global game.

The Clyde Best Story features never-before-seen archival footage from historic matches involving the Bermuda National Team, West Ham United, and the NASL, paired with in-depth interviews with football legends including Ian Wright, Geoff Hurst, Viv Anderson, Garth Crooks, Rodney Marsh, Howard Gayle, and Harry Redknapp. Additional voices—Randy Horton, Bobby Barnes, Patrick Horne, Carlton Cole, Paul Davis, Ade Coker, Kasey Keller, and Clyde Best himself—add depth, perspective, and authenticity to the story.