Some people really do have a bloody cheek, especially when they are on social media and think they can get away with blatant lies.

Yesterday, I went to see West Ham play Aston Villa with Jacqui Smith at the London Stadium. I posted a rather nice picture of us on Twitter.

This was my first trip out of the house since I came out of hospital two weeks ago. But according to one Twitter user it was living proof that I was swinging the lead, and that I was a hypocrite having (supposedly) accused non working malingerers of being workshy. If I was well enough to go to a football match, I was well enough to go back to work and do my radio show. And Global should sack me. Well thank you, Dr Twitter.

He was wrong on every count. I had these two weeks (last week and next week) booked off as summer holiday anyway, so even if I hadn’t had the gall bladder issue, I wouldn’t have been doing my show. Some holiday, though. I can’t actually go anywhere as I’ve had three hospital appointments at Benenden hospital, and indeed am due to have another MRI scan on Tuesday.

When I left hospital, the consultant warned me that although I wouldn’t be in pain, and would feel relatively fine, I would be operating at 60 per cent capacity, and not to rush back to do any real physical activity. Doing a three hour radio show was out of the question. I’m sure many think all I do is just sit there and chat away for three hours. I mean, how stressful can that be? Well, very. For three hours you’re thinking about five different thinks in your head. You have to concentrate on what interviewees or callers are saying in case they say something slanderous. Your judgement needs to be 100% all the time. I know from experience that at the end of three hours I am mentally spent. Some shows are more challenging than others, but anyone who is prepared to present a programme at only 60 or 80 er cent capacity is on a fool’s errand.

That’s not to say I’m just laying on the couch watching TV all day. In fact, since the Olympics finished, I’ve watched very little. But I have been doing some work (not that I regard it as work!) on several of the books I have coming out. I’ve written two more chapters of my short biography of Margaret Thatcher, but I restrict myself to 30 minute bursts of research and writing. This week I’ll return to the For the Many podcast. Chattering away on a podcast with someone else as the co-presenter for an hour is not the same as doing a three hour radio show every day.

I’ll also be doing a bit of publicity for my new book, THE DICTATORS, which coincidentally comes out the day before my operation. But again, it will be paced. And for the week after the operation I’ve cancelled everything, along with several other events I had been due to speak at or host in the rest of September (including the Party Conference FOR THE MANY LIVE events).

Anyone who knows me knows my work ethic. If I’m ill I am always keen to get back to work as soon as I can. Several times I’ve gone back work and lived to regret it. I did that when I had Covid. How I got through that show, I do not know, and that was definitely when I wasn’t operating at full capacity.

I have spelled all this out so people are clear about my situation and so no one has the excuse to misinterpret my continued absence.

Thank you to all those who have been wishing me well and a speedy return. It’s very much appreciated.