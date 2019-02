Over the weeend I carried out a poll to see who people rated as the best Home Secretary of the last 60 years. There have been 24 Home Secretaries in that time, each lasting an average of two and a half years.

According to my poll, this is the top five...

Roy Jenkins William Whitelaw David Blunkett Theresa May Michael Howard

And the bottom five...

Theresa May Michael Howard Charles Clarke Jacqui Smith Jack Straw

Theresa May got 51% of the vote...