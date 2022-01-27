UPDATE: Saturday 28 January - All tickets are now sold out!

As most of you know, Jacqui Smith and I do a weekly podcast called FOR THE MANY. It's generally a 90 minute canter around the week's big news events, media stories and what we've both been up to, with added doses of smut and a few nun jokes.

Well, on Easter Monday we're taking it to the West End stage and for one night only, replacing Magic Mike at the London Hippodrome. The mind boggles. Jacqui and I will do 45 minutes on our own and then we'll be joined on stage by Wes Streeting, who will be suitably partially dressed and oiled up*. And after rigorously interrogating him in the usual For the Many style, we'll be taking audience questions.

Tickets are now on general sale at £25 for normal seating and £35 at a Cabaret table surrounding the stage. You can buy tickets HERE. Don't leave it too long because they are selling rather faster than we anticipated!

So buy your tickets HERE. It'll be a great night!

* This many not be wholly true.