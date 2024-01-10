I first went to Dublin in the mid 1990s when I had the pleasure of being one of the first people to see Riverdance performed live, at the Eurovision Song Contest. I’ve been back several times since and have grown to love the city.

So when I was approached at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe to see if Jacqui Smith and I would be interested in doing a FOR THE MAN Y LIVE! In Dublin in 2024. We jumped at the chance, and the show will be happening on Sunday 24 March at the Laughter Lounge in Dublin, with special guest Paschal Donohoe, the Irish Cabinet Minister for Public Expenditure.

It’ll be the usual mix of politics, humour, gossip and smut and Jacqui and I are really looking forward to it.

I know my LBC show has a lot of listeners in the Republic and indeed Northern Ireland, and I hope a lot of them will be coming. I’m told ticket sales are going well, and we hope there will be a full house.

I’m going to make a weekend of it and fly out after doing GMB on the Friday morning, so I’ll have a couple of days to see the sights and meet friends. As you can tell, I’m really looking forward to it.

If you’d like to come to the show you can book your ticket HERE.