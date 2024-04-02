This will be the fourth year I have hosted IAIN DALE ALL TALK at the Edinburgh Fringe and I'm delighted to be back! There are so far 13 shows booked, all at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre running from 3-11 August. A few more shows will be added over the next few weeks, and I will announce them here.

Saturday 3 August

1.30pm Alex Salmond

4.15pm Ruth Davidson

Sunday 4 August

1.30pm Rachel Reeves

4.15pm Gina Miller

Monday 5 August

1.30pm Liz Truss

4.15pm Wes Streeting

Tuesday 6 August

1.30pm Ben Shephard & Chris Kamara

4.15pm tbc

Wednesday 7 August

No shows

Thursday 8 August

1.30pm Humza Yousaf

4.15pm tbc

Friday 9 August

1.30pm tbc

4.15pm Anas Sarwar

Saturday 10 August

1.30pm Sir John Curtice, Brian Taylor & Michael Crick

4.15pm Jess Phillips

Sunday 11 August

1.30pm General Election Hustings with Stephen Flynn MP, Ian Murray MP, Andrew Bowie MP & Christine Jardine MP

4.15pm tbc

You can buy tickets for all events HERE.