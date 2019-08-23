On 21 August LBC launch of a new podcast called IAIN DALE ALL TALK. During my Edinburgh Fringe show I was inundated with people asking if they could listen to the interviews if they weren't able to attend the shows themselves, so we decided to release them all on a podcast.

Each Wednesday we'll release a new episode. These are the first seven...

  • August 21 Nicola Sturgeon
  • August 24 Bonus - Harvey Proctor
  • August 28 Sir John Curtice & Michael Crick
  • September 4 John McDonnell
  • September 11 Sayeeda Warsi
  • September 18 Jess Phillips
  • September 25 Dr David Starkey
  • October 2 Sir Nicholas Soames