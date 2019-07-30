I'm really excited to tell you that today HarperCollins is announcing they have signed me up to write a new book, for publication in June 2020. It's called WHY CAN'T WE ALL JUST GET ALONG: HOW TO DISAGREE WITHOUT LOSING FRIENDS. It's all about the decline in public discourse, why it's happened and what can be done about it. Thanks so much to Martin Redfern, my agent at Northbank, without whom this wouldn't have happened, and to Ed Faulkner at HarperCollins whose idea the book was.

You can already pre-order the book on Amazon HERE.

Here's the HarperCollins press release...

HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS TO RELEASE LBC PRESENTER IAIN DALE’S ACCOUNT OF THE STATE OF PUBLIC DISCOURSE IN BRITAIN

HarperCollins Publishers has acquired World All Language rights in Why Can’t We All Just Get Along: How To Disagree Without Losing Friends by political commentator and LBC presenter Iain Dale. HarperNonFiction Publisher Ed Faulkner negotiated the deal with Martin Redfern at Northbank Talent Management. Why Can’t We All Just Get Along will publish in June 2020 in hardback and audiobook.

Why Can’t We All Just Get Along is part-memoir, part-polemic about the state of public discourse in Britain and the world today. In an increasingly divided society, Iain examines why we’ve all become so disrespectful and intolerant. Using experiences from his career in politics and the media, he says it doesn’t have to be this way, and suggests how we can all emerge from tribalism and division and become more respectful to each other and those who govern us. It is a book that is optimistic about the fundamental decencies embedded in human nature and uses deeply personal anecdotes to explain why we can look forward in a positive way to a better life both in personal and material terms.

Iain Dale is an award-winner broadcaster and presenter of the Evening Show on LBC Radio. He is the author/editor of more than 30 books and host of the For the Many podcast and the Iain Dale Book Club podcast. He was named Radio Presenter of the Year for 2013 and 2016 at the Arqiva Awards, and was shortlisted for Speech programme of the year at the 2013 Sony Radio Awards. He is the former Managing Director of Biteback Publishing. Iain is interviewing 24 figures of all political stripes at his new Edinburgh Festival show Iain Dale: All Talk this summer.

Iain Dale says: ‘For some time I’ve been despairing at the decline in public discourse, both on social media and in our normal lives. I try to live up to the highest standards of public debate on my radio show, but even I sometimes let myself down on social media. In this book I ask if it’s always been this way, or is there something about the way we conduct ourselves in 2019 which means we’ve all become shouty and rude. I am so pleased that Ed Faulkner liked the idea of this book and I am absolutely delighted to be published by HarperCollins.’

Ed Faulkner says: ‘I have long been an admirer of Iain’s thoughtful and thought-provoking political commentary. In divided times such as these, we need his wisdom and insights more than ever. We are hugely excited to be publishing this timely and important book and we hope it is just the beginning of what will be a long publishing partnership.’

I'd better get writing!