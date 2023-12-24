Because of eyesight issues which affected me earlier in the year I have probably read fewer books this year than any other year in my life, But here are ten I have really enjoyed and would recommend to you.

1. Killing Thatcher by Rory Carroll

2. One Boy, Two Bills & a Fryup by Wes Streeting

3. Didn't You Use to be Chris Mullin by Chris Mullin

4. Why is this Lying Bastard Lying to Me by Rob Burley

5. The Plot by Nadine Dorries

6. Best of Enemies: The Norman Fowler Diaries

7. The Not Quite Prime Ministers by Nigel Fletcher

8. The Rise and Fall of Erich Honecker by Nathan Morley

9. Beyond the Wall by Katja Hoyer

10. Marcia Williams: The Life of Lady Falkender by Linda McDougall

