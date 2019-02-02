Conservative Party Political Broadcasts Video Collection
2 Feb 2019 at 11:45
This is one of ten video collections of party politcal broadcasts since 1951. The full collection includes separate pages of Conservative, Labour, Liberal/SDP/LibDem, UKIP, Green, Minor Party, Vintage and Spoof PPBs/PEBs. They are all listed on
THIS page. If you now on PPBs or PEBs on Youtube that I have not listed, please leave a comment or contact me via the button above.
Conservative 1950
VIDEO 1951 - Conservative
VIDEO 1955 - Conservative
VIDEO 1955 - Conservative (10 May 1955)
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO 1959 - Conservative
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO
1964 - Conservative (26 September 1964)
VIDEO
VIDEO 1964 - Conservative (5 October 1964)
VIDEO 1964 - Conservative (9 October 1964)
VIDEO 1964- Conservative (13 October 1964)
VIDEO 1974
VIDEO October 1974
VIDEO October 1974
VIDEO October 1974
VIDEO October 1974
VIDEO 1975?
VIDEO January 1979
VIDEO 1979
VIDEO 1979
VIDEO 31 March 1982
VIDEO June 1983
VIDEO 30 April 1985
VIDEO
1987 Election
VIDEO 1988 (Rates & the Community Charge)
VIDEO 1992 John Mayor: The Journey
VIDEO 1992 - Tax Bombshell
VIDEO 28 September 1993
VIDEO 1996 New Labour, New Danger
VIDEO 1997 - 21 January
VIDEO February 1998
VIDEO April 1998
VIDEO April 2000
VIDEO 2001 Final PEB of the election campaign
VIDEO 2005 (Campaign DVD)
VIDEO 2009
VIDEO 14 April 2010
VIDEO 5 April 2011
VIDEO 7 March 2012
VIDEO 20 April 2012
VIDEO 10 October 2012
VIDEO 23 January 2013
VIDEO 22 April 2014 - European Elections
VIDEO 3 October 2014
VIDEO 20 February 2015
VIDEO 2 May 2015
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO 9 October 2015
VIDEO 2017 General Election
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO May 2018
VIDEO Autumn 2018
VIDEO
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.