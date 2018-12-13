Tonight marks the end of an era. One of the greatest broadcasters of our age, David Dimbleby, hosts his last Question Time, after 25 years in the job.

I am a typical TV viewer. I hate change. I hated it whe Robin Day left the programme. I thought Peter Sissons was treated very badly. But David Dimbleby has become an institution. It's almost impossible to imagine anyone else presenting the programme so in many ways Fiona Bruce is on a hiding to nothing.

I appeared on the show in April this year and I can't speak highly enough of David Dimbleby's professionalism and courtesy. He obviously knew it was my first time and he went out of his way to make me feel comfortable. It was an entirely pleasureable experience, in part because it was a nice panel with an equally nice audience.

I'm sure he will be feeling very emotional this evening but I hope he gets a really good send-off.