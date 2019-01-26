1924 General Election Night (Pathe News)

1950 Election Night - BBC Report

1955

1959

1964

1966

1970 - BBC Coverage

February 1974 BBC

October 1974

1979

1983 - BBC Opening 15 mins

1983 - ITN

1987 BBC Coverage

1987 TVam

1992 - BBC Coverage

1997- BBC Coverage

ITV 2001

Part 14 not available

2005 BBC Coverage

2005 ITV Coverage

2010

There is no footage of 2010 election night available.

2015 - Sky News Election Night in Ten Minutes

BBC 2015 Election Night

ITV 2015 Election Night

BBC Coverage of EU Referendum Night (23/24 June 2016)

BBC US Presidential Election Night 2016

BBC 2017 Election Night Coverage

2017 ITV Election Night

Sky News 2017 Election Night Behind the Scenes

BBC Documentary on TV election night coverage

It'll Be Alright on Election Night (ITV, 2001)

