1924 General Election Night (Pathe News)
1950 Election Night - BBC Report
1955
1959
1964
1966
1970 - BBC Coverage
February 1974 BBC
October 1974
1979
1983 - BBC Opening 15 mins
1983 - ITN
1987 BBC Coverage
1987 TVam
1992 - BBC Coverage
1997- BBC Coverage
ITV 2001
Part 14 not available
2005 BBC Coverage
2005 ITV Coverage
2010
There is no footage of 2010 election night available.
2015 - Sky News Election Night in Ten Minutes
BBC 2015 Election Night
ITV 2015 Election Night
BBC Coverage of EU Referendum Night (23/24 June 2016)
BBC US Presidential Election Night 2016
BBC 2017 Election Night Coverage
2017 ITV Election Night
Sky News 2017 Election Night Behind the Scenes
BBC Documentary on TV election night coverage
It'll Be Alright on Election Night (ITV, 2001)
If you know of any footage you think I should add to the collection, please leave a comment below.