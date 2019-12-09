I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that Hodder & Stoughton will publish my new book THE PRIME MINISTERS 1721-2020 in November next year. Here's their press release, which explains all.

Hodder & Stoughton have acquired a major new book conceived by political journalist and broadcaster Iain Dale. The book will comprise 55 profiles by 55 different writers of every British prime minister, from Robert Walpole to Boris Johnson. It will be published in November 2020 ahead of the 300th anniversary of the creation of the office of Prime Minister in April 2021.

Each essay will be written by an academic, historian, political journalist or serving politician. These include Sir Anthony Seldon, Jesse Norman MP, Damian Collins MP, Nicky Morgan MP, Rachel Reeves MP, veteran political journalists Simon Heffer, Julia Langdon and Peter Riddell, as well as Lords Adonis, Wood and Norton.

Hodder Non-Fiction Publisher Rupert Lancaster comments:

‘We’re delighted Iain is joining Hodder with such a great project. THE PRIME MINISTERS exemplifies all that Iain is about – communicating and enthusing about politics to the widest possible audience in imaginative and entertaining ways. The line-up of writers is exceptional and I’m sure this will be THE Christmas 2020 gift for anyone interested in history and current affairs.’

Iain Dale says:

‘With the office of Prime Minister under scrutiny like never before, this book will bring to life all 55 people who have held Britain’s top political office. From the obscure 18th-century prime ministers like the Earl of Shelburne to 20th-century titans like Churchill and Thatcher, this book will provide a much-needed reminder about their motivations, failures and achievements. I’m delighted to be working with Rupert Lancaster and his team at Hodder & Stoughton.’

World English language rights including audio and serial were acquired through Martin Redfern at Northbank Talent Management.