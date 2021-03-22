As well as hearing the good news about the book award on Friday, I also got the sales figures as well. Suffice to say they were way beyond my expectations and the advance has already been earned out.



Today, Hodder & Stoughton are announcing that we've signed a two book deal to follow up on the THE PRIME MINISTERS. In November 2021 THE PRESIDENTS will be published, using the same format as THE PRIME MINISTERS, and will be illustrated by Zoom Rockman. And in November 2023 KINGS & QUEENS will complete the trilogy. I'm absolutely delighted, and my agent, Martin Redfern at Northbank Talent Management has done a great job for me.

I've already signed up all the 46 essayists for THE PRESIDENTS and 7 of them have already delivered. I've got a great lineup of contributors who include David Owen (Jimmy Carter), Justin Webb (Donald Trump), Michael Crick (Zachary Taylor), Roy Hattersley (Woodrow Wilson), George Osborne (Lyndon Johnson), Simon Burns (JFK), Simon Heffer (Ronald Reagan), Andrew Adonis (Joe Biden), Colleen Graffy (George H W Bush). Poppy Trowbridge (Bill Clinton), Sir Christopher Meyer (George W Bush) and Toby Harnden (Barack Obama).



And then in November 2023, comes KINGS & QUEENS. I've just strted the recruiting process for the contributors to this book, so if you have any recommendations, do let me know.

A podcast series will accompany each book, and they will both be available as audiobooks.



Here's how The Bookseller has written up the announcement.