As well as hearing the good news about the book award on Friday, I also got the sales figures as well. Suffice to say they were way beyond my expectations and the advance has already been earned out.
(Temporary cover)
Today, Hodder & Stoughton are announcing that we've signed a two book deal to follow up on the THE PRIME MINISTERS. In November 2021 THE PRESIDENTS will be published, using the same format as THE PRIME MINISTERS, and will be illustrated by Zoom Rockman. And in November 2023 KINGS & QUEENS will complete the trilogy. I'm absolutely delighted, and my agent, Martin Redfern at Northbank Talent Management has done a great job for me.
I've already signed up all the 46 essayists for THE PRESIDENTS and 7 of them have already delivered. I've got a great lineup of contributors who include David Owen (Jimmy Carter), Justin Webb (Donald Trump), Michael Crick (Zachary Taylor), Roy Hattersley (Woodrow Wilson), George Osborne (Lyndon Johnson), Simon Burns (JFK), Simon Heffer (Ronald Reagan), Andrew Adonis (Joe Biden), Colleen Graffy (George H W Bush). Poppy Trowbridge (Bill Clinton), Sir Christopher Meyer (George W Bush) and Toby Harnden (Barack Obama).
You can already pre-order a signed copy HERE!
(Temporary cover)
And then in November 2023, comes KINGS & QUEENS. I've just strted the recruiting process for the contributors to this book, so if you have any recommendations, do let me know.
A podcast series will accompany each book, and they will both be available as audiobooks.
You can preorder a signed copy of KINGS & QUEENS HERE.
Here's how The Bookseller has written up the announcement.
Hodder & Stoughton has bought two books, including The Presidents, to be edited by former Biteback chief Iain Dale.
It follows Dale's The Prime Ministers (Hodder), published last November, which won the Parliamentary Book Award for the Best Political Book by a Non-Parliamentarian on Thursday (18th March).
Two books were acquired, with the first, The Presidents, to be published on the anniversary of the US elections in November 2021. Hodder’s non-fiction publisher Rupert Lancaster acquired world English language rights from Martin Redfern at Northbank Talent Management.
“It will follow the same engaging formula as The Prime Ministers, with an essay on each of the 46 American presidents written by a range of academics, historians, political journalists and serving politicians,” Hodder said. “Each contributor has been carefully chosen based on expert knowledge of their subjects and personal connections, providing analysis of their subject's successes, failures and influence. Any hagiographical writing is shunned in favour of a 'warts and all' perspective on each president and the impact they've had on US politics – past, present and future.” Like The Prime Ministers, it will be illustrated by award-winning artist Zoom Rockman (his illustration of Abraham Lincoln as pictured).
The second title, Kings and Queens, to be published in 2023, will also be written by a variety of contributors.
Dale said: “I could not be happier to be publishing two more books with Rupert Lancaster and Hodder. The success of The Prime Ministers proves there’s a real thirst for knowledge about historical and contemporary figures, and I’m looking forward to turning my attention to presidents and monarchs.’
Lancaster commented: “Iain is the ultimate professional author. His ability to assemble a stellar cast of contributors is a huge reason behind the success of The Prime Ministers. Interest in US politics has never been greater, so The Presidents is very timely, while I’m sure that combining monarchs and writers for Kings and Queens will prove both entertaining and insightful.”
Dale is presenter of “The Evening Show” on LBC Radio. He is the author and editor of more than 30 books and co-host of the “For the Many” podcast and the “Iain Dale Book Club podcast”. He was named Radio Presenter of the Year for 2013 and 2016 and is the former m.d. of Biteback Publishing. He hosts the theatre show "Iain Dale All Talk" and is based in Tunbridge Wells.