LBC is to broadcast its most extensive election night programme to date next Thursday, when the station simulcasts a fully-integrated results show on air on both radio on FM, DAB and global player, and in HD video on global player and LBC’s digital and social media channels.

Britain Decides will be live on air as the polls close at 10pm from three locations at Global’s state-of-the-art studios in Leicester Square and from more than 80 battleground seats across the UK. Based in LBC’s main studio, Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty will anchor the eight-hour election programme, which can be heard on the radio on FM, DAB, Global Player and at lbc.co.uk and the coverage will be video streamed live on global player, lbc.co.uk and on LBC’s social media channels.

From the Data Centre, LBC News presenter Martin Stanford will be live in a brand new augmented reality studio to bring the latest results and the biggest stories of the night to life on the radio and the visual stream.

In the Election Hub in the heart of Global’s news operation, LBC presenter and No.10’s former Head of Broadcast Tom Swarbrick; LBC’s Political Editor Theo Usherwood and the Co-founder and Director of Deltapoll Joe Twyman will provide further expert analysis and commentary.

Across the UK and powered by Global’s team of journalists and broadcasters, LBC will be live from more than 80 crucial counts in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, to bring the latest news and results. LBC’s Darren Adam will lead the coverage in Scotland, reporting from the key seats that will influence the outcome of the election.

During the night, LBC’s presenting team will be joined by a host of leading political figures to give instant reaction and in-depth analysis on the results as they’re announced. They include current and former Cabinet ministers Nicky Morgan, Jacqui Smith (also co-presenter of the For The Many podcast with Iain Dale), Sir Michael Fallon, Lord Chancellor Lord Charlie Falconer and Sir Vince Cable, as well as the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Other key contributors will provide further insight including pollster Lord Robert Hayward, economics commentator Liam Halligan and LBC’s election analyst Gareth Knight.

Then, as the nation wakes up to the election result, LBC’s award-winning Nick Ferrari will pick up the election baton for a special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 6am to 10am with more reaction and interviews with some of the biggest names across the political spectrum.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “As the nation prepares to go the polls, we are proud to announce the most ground-breaking election night programme in LBC's 46-year history. We are bringing together the best political team across the UK for LBC’s most extensive election coverage to date, as we deliver the results, news and analysis live on air both on the radio and HD video. Across twelve hours, our extensive election coverage will be led by the finest broadcasters including Iain Dale, Shelagh Fogarty and Martin Stanford, with Nick Ferrari presenting a special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 6am the following morning. As always, the most important voices to be heard – our listeners – will take centre stage to give their reaction and opinion on the results of an election that will shape British history for years to come.”

Britain Decides will be live on Thursday 12th December from 10pm on LBC.

Radio (audio stream):

Available across the UK on DAB digital radio

FM in London

Global Player on iOS and Android devices, smart speakers, Apple TV and at globalplayer.com

LBC.co.uk

Social media - @LBC

Video Stream:

Global Player on iOS and Android devices, smart speakers, Apple TV and at globalplayer.com

LBC.co.uk

LBC Youtube Channel

Facebooj & Twitter @LBC

ENDS

About LBC

LBC is Britain’s biggest commercial news talk radio station tackling the major stories of the day and the issues that matter with 2.6 million listeners across the UK. LBC presenters are known for their informed and incisive analysis, and include Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Eddie Mair, Iain Dale, Nigel Farage and Maajid Nawaz. The multi-award winning Nick Ferrari at Breakfast now attracts a record audience of 1.5 million people every week. LBC is owned by Global. It is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, the LBC app, at LBC.co.uk, on Global Player and in London on 97.3 FM. Source: RAJAR / Ipsos-MORI / RSMB, period ending 15th September 2019.

About Global

Global is one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups. It is Europe’s largest radio company and one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK & Europe. Global is home to respected, national, market leading media brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Global’s Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and Global Player, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly-curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.

With an extensive and diverse portfolio, Global is also the leading Outdoor company in the UK & one of the largest in Europe with over 235,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population.

On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25 million on the radio alone.

Global created and operates DAX, the market leader in digital audio advertising. Through its proprietary technology, DAX connects advertisers with an audience of more than 130 million people worldwide, inserting targeted advertising into music streaming services, connected radio listening and podcasts in the UK, Europe, the USA and Canada. DAX is the largest digital audio advertising platform in the UK and one of the largest in the world.

The company headquarters is in London’s iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder & Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.