This evening at 7pm my last Drivetime show on LBC came to a close. I’m not leaving the station, just moving to another slot on Monday, 7-10pm. So I did wonder whether I should just do a normal show today and not say anything about the show coming to an end after five and a half years. But when the Eddie Mair promos have (rightly and totally understandably) been playing throughout the show, it seemed a bit odd not to mark what for me at least is the end of an era.

Throughout the show there were literally hundreds of nice texts, tweets and emails coming in. I read a few out but hopefully it didn’t appear too self-indulgent. I also read a couple of not so pleasant ones out!

Anyway, at the end of the show I spent a couple of minutes saying a few thanks and wishing Eddie all the best. Given I have slightly lachrymose tendencies I decided to break the habit of a lifetime by scripting it. If you script something and practice it a couple of times it slightly deadens the emotion a little. But not entirely.

David Lloyd has grabbed the last few minutes of the show and if you’d like to listen to it, click on the Soundcloud file above.

If you’d like to read my blogpost from Tuesday explaining the move to the evenings, click HERE.