This is a 17 minute podcast interview I did for Radio Today's 'Isolation Station' with Tony Dibbin. We covered a lot of ground but concentrated on what it's like broadcasting my radio show from home each night, what reaction I'm getting from listeners and what it was like breaking the news that the Prime Minister had been taken into intensive care.

We also talk about trust in journalists and how radio has come into its own as well as a little chat about the For the Many podcast and how it's helping its listeners through the crisis. I also talk about the moment I had to announce that the Prime Minister had gone into intensive care.

Listen HERE or download wherever you get your podcasts from.