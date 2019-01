Margaret Thatcher in the Bond Film, FOR YOUR EYES ONLY, played by Janet Brown

Thatcher, The Final Days (1991)

The Falklands Play (April 2002, BBC4)

Long Walk to Finchley (2008)

The Iron Lady (Movie Trailer)

The Iron Lady starring Meryl Streep (2011)

Advert for 'Handbagged' (2013)

Margaret Part 1

Unfortunately, Pt 8 has been deleted from Youtube. Sorry!

If you know of another Thatcher related film or drama I should add to this collection, please contact me.