As part of the development of this site I'm going to create an extensive Resource Centre section later this year. I started it with a post last week collating together all of Michael Cockerell's documentaries, and this week I'm continuing that with collections of Margaret Thatcher videos from Youtube. Here's the first offering, of various documentaries, films and profiles. Keep checking back as I'll be adding new material all the time. Please do suggest videos that you know of which I might have missed. I'll be posting collections of her performances in the House of Commons, interviews and much else over the next week or so.



Profile of the new Education Secretary (1970)

Archive Footage (1977)

Robert Harris film for Newsnight (BBC2, 1983)

Living Above the Shop (Jenny Barrowclough, 1985)

Facing off the Unions

Thatcher: The Final Days - Drama starring Sylvia Syms

The Lady's Not For Turning (Stardom, 1991)

Thatcher: The Downfall of the Iron Lady (Discovery Channel, 1992)

The Thatcher Years Part 1 (1994)

The Thatcher Years Part 2 (BBC, 1994)

The Thatcher Years Part 3 (BBC, 1994)

As yet unavailable

The Thatcher Years Part 4 (BBC, 1994)

Linda McDougall Documentary on 'Margaret & Denis' (Channel 4, 1999?)

Margaret & Muriel

Margaret Thatcher Campaigning in Romsey in the 2001 General Election (C-Span)

Portillo on Thatcher

Maggie and Me by Jon Snow (2013)

What Brought About Margaret Thatcher's Downfall? (Newsnight, 13 November 2013)

Margaret Thatcher's Death as reported in Australia (April 2013)

The Public & Private Face of Margaret Thatcher (Newsnight, 9 November 2013)

What Thatcher Did Next - Life After Power (Elinor Goodman, Radio 4)

Conservative Party Tribute film (April 2013)

Margaret Thatcher's funeral - full coverage

Newsnight: Margaret Thatcher Funeral BBC review and Panel (April 2013)

Margaret Thatcher: Death of a Revolutionary (Channel 4 film by Martin Durkin)

Andrew Marr Documentary

1001 Margaret Thatcher Stories Part 1

1001 Margaret Thatcher Stories Part 2