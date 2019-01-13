Well for lack of anything better to do this evening (I should be at Upton Park watching the Hammers v Wigan but the roads are very icy here...) I thought I'd do my annual political awards...



POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR



David Cameron - need I say more?! And this is not just a blatant attempt to curry favour to get on the A List! Having risen from nowhere, DC's first few weeks give us all hope for the future.



CONSERVATIVE POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR



Dominic Grieve - proof that nice guys can do well in politics. I've worked with him over the last six months and his work on the Home Affairs team should have elevated him to the Shadow Cabinet.



LABOUR POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR



Hazel Blears - can she really be as cheerful as she always looks? She's like a little chipmunk at the Despatch Box. I love her!



LIBDEM POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR



Er... can't think of one who merits the description. Oh alright then, John Hemming, for his services to the family...



POLITICAL BLOG OF THE YEAR



Guido Fawkes at www.order-order.com for providing us with gossip and laughs, together with the odd dose of irritation...



POLITICAL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR



Matthew D'Ancona - one of the few must-read columnists in the Sunday Press. Consistently insightful and informative.



MOST POINTLESS GUEST ON QUESTION TIME



Anthony Worrall Thomson - although Jenny Tonge runs him a close second



WORST POLITICAL TV SHOW



The Daily Politics - the winner by a mile. Can anyone explain the point of Ed the Bookie?



POLITICAL QUOTE OF THE YEAR



"The EU rebate is not up for negotation. Period." Our beloved Prime Minister, in June.

