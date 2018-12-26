If you've listened to this week's episode of the 'For the Many' podcast, this won't be new to you. But here goes, anyway...

  • Politician of the Year -  Dominic Raab
  • Minister of the Year - Jeremy Hunt
  • Shadow Minister - Emily Thornberry
  • Worst Minister - Caroline Nokes
  • Worst Shadow Minister - Richard Burgon/Rebecca Long Bailey
  • Conservative MP - Sir Graham Brady
  • Labour MP - Tracey Brabin
  • Other MP - Emma Little Pengelly (DUP)
  • MP to watch - Kirstie Blackman
  • Minister to watch -  Rory Stewart
  • Shadow minister to watch - Roseena Allin Khan
  • Peer of the year - Lord Forsyth
  • Achievement of the year - Theresa May. She’s still there.
  • Resignation or sacking of the year - Tracey Crouch
  • Confrontation of the year - Hodge/Corbyn
  • Losers of the year - ERG
  • Political Journalist - Steven Swinford
  • Newspaper - The Times
  • Publication - The Spectator
  • Book - In my Life by Alan Johnson
  • Commentator – Isabel Hardman
  • Columnist – Danny Finkelstein
  • Political Broadcaster - Chris Mason
  • Political TV Show – BBC Newsnight
  • Interview of the year – Danny Dyer on Good Evening Britain
  • Scoop of the year - Amelia Gentleman, Windrush
  • Best interviewer – Andrew Neil
  • Lobby group - Loan Charge Action Group
  • Political campaign - People’s Vote
  • Campaigner – Andrew Adonis
  • Best Speech – Geoffrey Cox
  • Worst speech – Anything Blair says on Europe
  • Think Tank - IEA
  • Humorist/Satirist – Matt Forde
  • Blogger – Robert Peston
  • Tweeter – Beth Rigby
  • News source - Jack Blanchard's Politico London Playbook email
  • International politician of the year - President Moon of South Korea 
  • Worst international politician - Jean-Claude Juncker
  • Moment of the year - President Moon meeting Kim Jong Un
  • Gaffe of the year - Gavin Williamson
  • Bogeyman of the year - Jean Claude Juncker
  • Sexiest male politician - Johnny Mercer
  • Sexiest female politician - Emma Little Pengelly
  • Scottish politician - Kirstie Blackman
  • Welsh politician - Carl Sargeant
  • Northern Irish politician - Nigel Dodds
  • WTF moment – Theresa May dancing   
  • Podcast of the year -  Brexitcast

 