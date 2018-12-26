If you've listened to this week's episode of the 'For the Many' podcast, this won't be new to you. But here goes, anyway...
- Politician of the Year - Dominic Raab
- Minister of the Year - Jeremy Hunt
- Shadow Minister - Emily Thornberry
- Worst Minister - Caroline Nokes
- Worst Shadow Minister - Richard Burgon/Rebecca Long Bailey
- Conservative MP - Sir Graham Brady
- Labour MP - Tracey Brabin
- Other MP - Emma Little Pengelly (DUP)
- MP to watch - Kirstie Blackman
- Minister to watch - Rory Stewart
- Shadow minister to watch - Roseena Allin Khan
- Peer of the year - Lord Forsyth
- Achievement of the year - Theresa May. She’s still there.
- Resignation or sacking of the year - Tracey Crouch
- Confrontation of the year - Hodge/Corbyn
- Losers of the year - ERG
- Political Journalist - Steven Swinford
- Newspaper - The Times
- Publication - The Spectator
- Book - In my Life by Alan Johnson
- Commentator – Isabel Hardman
- Columnist – Danny Finkelstein
- Political Broadcaster - Chris Mason
- Political TV Show – BBC Newsnight
- Interview of the year – Danny Dyer on Good Evening Britain
- Scoop of the year - Amelia Gentleman, Windrush
- Best interviewer – Andrew Neil
- Lobby group - Loan Charge Action Group
- Political campaign - People’s Vote
- Campaigner – Andrew Adonis
- Best Speech – Geoffrey Cox
- Worst speech – Anything Blair says on Europe
- Think Tank - IEA
- Humorist/Satirist – Matt Forde
- Blogger – Robert Peston
- Tweeter – Beth Rigby
- News source - Jack Blanchard's Politico London Playbook email
- International politician of the year - President Moon of South Korea
- Worst international politician - Jean-Claude Juncker
- Moment of the year - President Moon meeting Kim Jong Un
- Gaffe of the year - Gavin Williamson
- Bogeyman of the year - Jean Claude Juncker
- Sexiest male politician - Johnny Mercer
- Sexiest female politician - Emma Little Pengelly
- Scottish politician - Kirstie Blackman
- Welsh politician - Carl Sargeant
- Northern Irish politician - Nigel Dodds
- WTF moment – Theresa May dancing
- Podcast of the year - Brexitcast