If you've listened to this week's episode of the 'For the Many' podcast, this won't be new to you. But here goes, anyway...

Politician of the Year - Dominic Raab

Minister of the Year - Jeremy Hunt

Shadow Minister - Emily Thornberry

Worst Minister - Caroline Nokes

Worst Shadow Minister - Richard Burgon/Rebecca Long Bailey

Conservative MP - Sir Graham Brady

Labour MP - Tracey Brabin

Other MP - Emma Little Pengelly (DUP)

MP to watch - Kirstie Blackman

Minister to watch - Rory Stewart

Shadow minister to watch - Roseena Allin Khan

Peer of the year - Lord Forsyth

Achievement of the year - Theresa May. She’s still there.

Resignation or sacking of the year - Tracey Crouch

Confrontation of the year - Hodge/Corbyn

Losers of the year - ERG

Political Journalist - Steven Swinford

Newspaper - The Times

Publication - The Spectator

Book - In my Life by Alan Johnson

Commentator – Isabel Hardman

Columnist – Danny Finkelstein

Political Broadcaster - Chris Mason

Political TV Show – BBC Newsnight

Interview of the year – Danny Dyer on Good Evening Britain

Scoop of the year - Amelia Gentleman, Windrush

Best interviewer – Andrew Neil

Lobby group - Loan Charge Action Group

Political campaign - People’s Vote

Campaigner – Andrew Adonis

Best Speech – Geoffrey Cox

Worst speech – Anything Blair says on Europe

Think Tank - IEA

Humorist/Satirist – Matt Forde

Blogger – Robert Peston

Tweeter – Beth Rigby

News source - Jack Blanchard's Politico London Playbook email

International politician of the year - President Moon of South Korea

Worst international politician - Jean-Claude Juncker

Moment of the year - President Moon meeting Kim Jong Un

Gaffe of the year - Gavin Williamson

Bogeyman of the year - Jean Claude Juncker

Sexiest male politician - Johnny Mercer

Sexiest female politician - Emma Little Pengelly

Scottish politician - Kirstie Blackman

Welsh politician - Carl Sargeant

Northern Irish politician - Nigel Dodds

WTF moment – Theresa May dancing

Podcast of the year - Brexitcast