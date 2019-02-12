I was talking to someone the other day about the demise of the dinner party. And it set me thinking. If I held a dinner party for sixteen people in politics who I know, who would I invite to guarantee the sparkiest conversation? Anyway, this is the list I came up with...

  • Yasmin Alibhai-Brown
  • Gyles Brandreth
  • Professor Peter Hennessy
  • Jeremy Paxman
  • Jacqui Smith
  • Michael Cockerell
  • Simon Heffer
  • Nigel Farage
  • Emily Thornberry
  • Esther Rantzen
  • Ann Widdecombe
  • David Starkey
  • Emily Maitlis
  • Keith Simpson
  • Helena Kennedy
  • Professor Mary Beard

The thing is, would I get a word in edgeways? Probably not, but for once in my life I think I would enjoy just listening!

So if you were doing the inviting, who would you choose?