I was talking to someone the other day about the demise of the dinner party. And it set me thinking. If I held a dinner party for sixteen people in politics who I know, who would I invite to guarantee the sparkiest conversation? Anyway, this is the list I came up with...
- Yasmin Alibhai-Brown
- Gyles Brandreth
- Professor Peter Hennessy
- Jeremy Paxman
- Jacqui Smith
- Michael Cockerell
- Simon Heffer
- Nigel Farage
- Emily Thornberry
- Esther Rantzen
- Ann Widdecombe
- David Starkey
- Emily Maitlis
- Keith Simpson
- Helena Kennedy
- Professor Mary Beard
The thing is, would I get a word in edgeways? Probably not, but for once in my life I think I would enjoy just listening!
So if you were doing the inviting, who would you choose?