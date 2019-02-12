I was talking to someone the other day about the demise of the dinner party. And it set me thinking. If I held a dinner party for sixteen people in politics who I know, who would I invite to guarantee the sparkiest conversation? Anyway, this is the list I came up with...

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown

Gyles Brandreth

Professor Peter Hennessy

Jeremy Paxman

Jacqui Smith

Michael Cockerell

Simon Heffer

Nigel Farage

Emily Thornberry

Esther Rantzen

Ann Widdecombe

David Starkey

Emily Maitlis

Keith Simpson

Helena Kennedy

Professor Mary Beard

The thing is, would I get a word in edgeways? Probably not, but for once in my life I think I would enjoy just listening!

So if you were doing the inviting, who would you choose?