Welcome to my shiny new website, which has been a long time in the making.

As many of you know, I used to blog several times a day, but in 2010 I gave up the blog, and since then it’s been more like once a week.

Well, from today onwards I intend to blog at least once a day on anything that takes my fancy. It may be something political, a bit of media gossip, something that’s happened on my LBC show, or whatever. I’ve also opened up the comments so you don’t have to register to comment.

As you’ll see, there’s going to be a lot more video content than on my old site, and you’ll also be able to see at a glance when I’m next going to be on the radio or TV - should you be remotely interested!

Also, whenever I’m on LBC you’ll be able to automatically listen live, wherever you are in the world, through the pop up link, Try it out between 4 and 7 this week.

I’ll also share with you what I am reading (scroll down) and also any articles I have seen on other sites which I think you might be interested in.

So, do comment on what you read, and if you want to contact me directly you can do so via the CONTACT link at the top right of the front page.

Do check back regularly!

Finally, thanks to Russell Brown, who has designed and coded the website. If you’re impressed, I’m sure he’d like to do one for you too.