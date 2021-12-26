I've read a lot more books this year than I did in 2020. Here are my Top Ten in no particular order...

This is the most important book I have read this year. Anyone who wants to understand what China is doing in Hong Kong needs to read it. It's semi-autobiographical and very moving. Nathan now lives in London having had to seek political asylum. Here's my interview with him.

Michael Cockerell has always been a bit of a hero of mine and I loved all his documentaries. This is a canter through his career interviewing politicians since Macmillan, and he has some amazing anecdotes.

Here's my interview with him...





Andrew Mitchell's sort of memoir is a bit of a revelation. It's written with tongue firmly in cheek and is at times both seeringly honest and unfailingly amusing. He's been on a bit of a personal and political journey as you will see in my interview with him...

If you want to know what life is like at Number 10 in a crisis, this is the book for you. There were plenty of them. Is it the whole truth and nothing but the truth? Only one way to find out. Read it. It's a very engaging read and comparable in style to Damian McBride's 'Power Trip'. And that's a big compliment. Listen to my podcast interview with Gavin HERE.

This is the most emotionally challenging book I have read this year. Amanda is a friend of mine and a best-selling novelist. I like to think I helped discover her. Josiah, or Josh, is her son and the book catalogues his issues with mental health, and the effect on their family. Grab the Kleenex. Here's my BC interview with them.

Two volumes of the diaries were published this year. Both are more than 1000 pages long and I am still ploughing my way through the second one. Even though it covers a period only 80 years ago it portrays a very different time. How many lunches and dinners can one man go to in a week?! Simon Heffer has done a wonderful job. Listen to my podcast interview with him on the first volume HERE.

Geoff Norcott is a great comedian and a fantastic observer of human and political life. I've become a weekly listener to his podcast WHAT MOST PEOPLE THINK and the book is equally as entertaining. There's a smile or a laugh out loud moment on every page.

I don't think this is quite the book Gyles intended to write. He delves deeply into his childhood and undergoes a lot of self analysis. The book is a tribute to his father in many ways. How one person could fit quite so much into his first 25 years is a mystery to me. One of my very favourite books of the year. Listen to my interview with him HERE.

The Daily Mail did Alan Duncan a disservice in their serialisation of this book. They made it appear to be one gossipy bitchfest. Yes, it has gossip, yes it has soe bitchy moments, but it's far better than that. It really gives an insight into what being a Foreign Office minister is like. Highly entertaining. Listen to my interview with him HERE.

This book is the story of Kate Garraway's family's terrible experience with Covid. Her husband Derek Draper caught it and remained in a coma for many months. I know Kate through Good Morning Britain and I also know Derek from various encounters over the years, so reading this was very personal for me. Here's me talking to Kate...