I'm delighted to announce a new IAIN DALE ALL TALK theatre booking.

Jonathan Dimbleby will join me on stage at the Northcott Theatre in Exeter on the evening of January 31 2020 to talk about his career in broadcasting, hosting ANY QUESTIONS for 32 years, his various books and his love of the land.

I do hope you will be able to join us, and you can book tickets HERE.

I hope to be announcing another date in Nottingham soon. Watch this space!

For the full list of tour dates, including four shows at the Lowry Theatre in Salford (10-12 January), click HERE.

And do check out the Iain Dale All Talk podcast!