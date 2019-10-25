Following the success of my 'Iain Dale All Talk' shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, we're taking it on the road in 2020. It will kick off with a four show run at the Lowry Theatre, Salford. We hope to do a lot more throughout the rest of the year. I'm also hosting some free lunchtime In Conversation events at the newly refurbished Fairfield Halls in Croydon.

If you would like me to bring the show to a theatre near you, tell your theatre, and they should get in touch with my promoter, James Seabright at Seabright Productions or my agent James Carrol at Northbank Talent Management. And if there are politicians, media, sporting or entertainment personalities you'd like to see me interviewing, please suggest them in the comments below.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31

An Audience with with John Humphrys

Fairfield Halls, Croydon, 1pm

Free. Further information.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28

An Audience with Dame Jenni Murray

Fairfield Halls, Croydon, 1pm

Free. Further information.

FRIDAY JANUARY 10

All Talk with Jo Swinson

Lowry Theatre, Salford, 4.30pm

Buy tickets HERE.

SATURDAY JANUARY 11

All Talk with Jess Phillips

Lowry Theatre, Salford, 4.30pm

Buy tickets HERE.

SATURDAY JANUARY 11

All Talk with Sir John Curtice & Michael Crick

Lowry Theatre, Salford, 7.30pm

Buy tickets HERE.

SUNDAY JANUARY 12

All Talk with Adam Boulton & Andy Burnham

Lowry Theatre, Salford 4.30pm

Buy tickets HERE.

FRIDAY AUGUST 7 - SUNDAY AUGUST 16

Iain Dale All Talk at the Edinburgh Fringe

Bookmark this page. More January dates to be announced very soon!