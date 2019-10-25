Following the success of my 'Iain Dale All Talk' shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, we're taking it on the road in 2020. It will kick off with a four show run at the Lowry Theatre, Salford. We hope to do a lot more throughout the rest of the year. I'm also hosting some free lunchtime In Conversation events at the newly refurbished Fairfield Halls in Croydon.
If you would like me to bring the show to a theatre near you, tell your theatre, and they should get in touch with my promoter, James Seabright at Seabright Productions or my agent James Carrol at Northbank Talent Management. And if there are politicians, media, sporting or entertainment personalities you'd like to see me interviewing, please suggest them in the comments below.
THURSDAY OCTOBER 31
An Audience with with John Humphrys
Fairfield Halls, Croydon, 1pm
Free. Further information.
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28
An Audience with Dame Jenni Murray
Fairfield Halls, Croydon, 1pm
Free. Further information.
FRIDAY JANUARY 10
All Talk with Jo Swinson
Lowry Theatre, Salford, 4.30pm
Buy tickets HERE.
SATURDAY JANUARY 11
All Talk with Jess Phillips
Lowry Theatre, Salford, 4.30pm
Buy tickets HERE.
SATURDAY JANUARY 11
All Talk with Sir John Curtice & Michael Crick
Lowry Theatre, Salford, 7.30pm
Buy tickets HERE.
SUNDAY JANUARY 12
All Talk with Adam Boulton & Andy Burnham
Lowry Theatre, Salford 4.30pm
Buy tickets HERE.
FRIDAY AUGUST 7 - SUNDAY AUGUST 16
Iain Dale All Talk at the Edinburgh Fringe
Bookmark this page. More January dates to be announced very soon!