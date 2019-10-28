What is a true conservative? And note the small ‘c’.

On this week’s Delingpod you’ll find a 75 minute chat between James Delingpole and myself in which he accuses me of not being a proper conservative and being a bit ‘squishy’.

I am apparently not ‘sound’ enough on the key issues that matter to ‘proper’ conservatives, apparently. Who knew. I don’t really like labels, and while I self identify as a conservatives, I also hold a lot of liberal views. I don’t seem them as mutually exclusive. You can be a fiscal conservative at the same time as being a social liberal.

