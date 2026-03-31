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This year’s lineup of guests for my ALL TALK Fringe show is the most high profile so far. I have four current or past political party leaders including Kemi Badenoch and Zack Polanski. I want the Edinburgh public to discover the people behind the politicians. We have guests from the world of comedy, media and I’m especially looking forward to talking to the stars of the Price of Football podcast Kieran Maguire and Kevin Day. Perhaps the highlight of the run will be the event with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard. It will the first time they have spoken on a public stage about her imprisonment in Iran and his fight to free her. It promises to be a spellbinding session.

We have an array of Scottish guests in the lineup including comedian Susie McCabe and a third appearance with Nicola Sturgeon. Former MP Joanna Cherry will be talking about her explosive new memoir, and Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader will discuss his decision to move from Westminster politics to the Scottish Parliament. In addition, Brian Taylor and Sir John Curtice will be rounding off the run in their by now unmissable political panel with Michael Crick, which returns for a fourth year.

I couldn’t be more delighted to be back at the Fringe, where I first appeared in 2019. This is without the strongest and most varied lineup of guests I’ve ever had. Informed and entertaining conversation about politics and much more is now a key part of the Fringe, and long may it remain so.

This is the official press announcement

Seabright Live presents

Iain Dale: All Talk

Pleasance at EICC

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026

8 – 11 August & 22 August

Award-winning LBC radio presenter, author and podcast host Iain Dale returns for a sixth Fringe season of in-depth interviews featuring audience questions, sharing his acclaimed, incisive insight on current affairs across 14 shows in five days. Guests include Kemi Badenoch, Stephen Flynn, Wes Streeting, Nicola Sturgeon, Zack Polanksi and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The full list of guests for this sixth season of the show is:

08 Aug, 12pm - Nicola Sturgeon , former Scottish First Minister

, former Scottish First Minister 08 Aug, 2pm - Wes Streeting , Secretary of State for Health & Social Care

, Secretary of State for Health & Social Care 08 Aug, 4pm - Zack Polanski Leader of the Green Party & London Assembly member

Leader of the Green Party & London Assembly member 09 Aug, 12pm - Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe , who was imprisoned in Iran, appearing with husband Richard Ratcliffe

, who was imprisoned in Iran, appearing with husband 09 Aug, 2pm - Baroness Jacqui Smith interviews Iain Dale about his forthcoming autobiography ‘Have I Said Too Much?’

interviews Iain Dale about his forthcoming autobiography ‘Have I Said Too Much?’ 09 Aug, 4pm - Impressionist Matt Forde , satirist Rosie Holt , comedian Susie McCabe

, satirist , comedian 10 Aug, 12pm - Jess Phillips : Minister for Safeguarding & MP for Birmingham Yardley

: Minister for Safeguarding & MP for Birmingham Yardley 10 Aug, 2pm - Joanna Cherry : Lawyer and former MP for Edinburgh Southwest

: Lawyer and former MP for Edinburgh Southwest 10 Aug, 4pm - Sarah Vine & Andrew Pierce : Daily Mail columnists and authors

: Daily Mail columnists and authors 11 Aug, 12pm - Former Cabinet member Baroness Gillian Shephard & former Cabinet Secretary, Lord Robin Butler

& former Cabinet Secretary, 11 Aug, 2pm “The Price of Football” podcast hosts, Kieran Maguire and Kevin Day

and 11 Aug, 4pm - Broadcaster Michael Crick , pollster John Curtice , writer Brian Taylor

, pollster , writer 22 Aug, 12pm - Kemi Badenoch , Leader of the Opposition and of the Conservative Party

, Leader of the Opposition and of the Conservative Party 22 Aug, 4pm - Stephen Flynn, Leader of the SNP in the House of Commons

Iain Dale commented, “This year’s lineup of guests for my All Talk Fringe show is the most high-profile so far. I have four current or past political party leaders including Kemi Badenoch and Zack Polanski. I want the Edinburgh public to discover the people behind the politicians. We have guests from the world of comedy, media and I’m especially looking forward to talking to the stars of the Price of Football podcast Kieran Maguire and Kevin Day. Perhaps the highlight of the run will be the event with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard. It will the first time they have spoken on a public stage about her imprisonment in Iran and his fight to free her. It promises to be a spellbinding session. We have an array of Scottish guests in the lineup including comedian Susie McCabe and a third appearance with Nicola Sturgeon. Former MP Joanna Cherry will be talking about her explosive new memoir, and Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader will discuss his decision to move from Westminster politics to the Scottish Parliament. In addition, Brian Taylor and Sir John Curtice will be rounding off the run in their by now unmissable political panel with Michael Crick, which returns for a fourth year. I couldn’t be more delighted to be back at the Fringe, where I first appeared in 2019. This is without the strongest and most varied lineup of guests I’ve ever had. Informed and entertaining conversation about politics and much more is now a key part of the Fringe, and long may it remain so.”

Listings information:

Iain Dale: All Talk: Pleasance at EICC, 150 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8EE

8 -11 & 22 August 12.00pm, 2.00pm & 4.00pm (70 mins)

Box office: www.pleasance.co.uk / 0131 556 6550