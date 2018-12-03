Tomorrow on my ‘Iain Dale Book Club podcast’ we’ll be releasing a 50 minute interview I have recorded with my colleague James O’Brien about his book ‘How to be Right’. The book has been a huge commercial success and is now Number 5 in the Sunday Times bestsellers chart. Here’s a little taster of what to expect.

We cover a lot of ground, not only concerning the book but whether James might be tempted to go into politics, his career in broadcasting and much else besides.

