Tomorrow (Wednesday) sees the launch of a new podcast called IAIN DALE ALL TALK. During my Edinburgh Fringe show I was inundated with people asking if they could listen to the interviews if they weren't able to attend the shows themselves, so we decided to release them all on a podcast.

Each Wednesday we'll release a new episode. These are the first seven...

August 21 Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon August 28 Sir John Curtice & Michael Crick

Sir John Curtice & Michael Crick September 4 John McDonnell

John McDonnell September 11 Sayeeda Warsi

Sayeeda Warsi September 18 Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips September 25 Dr David Starkey

Dr David Starkey October 2 Sir Nicholas Soames

There are 24 in all, although I've got three similar events coming up in the autumn and I'll also include on the podcast some of the best interview I do on my LBC show.

Each conversation/interview is around 55-60 minutes long and is recorded in front of an audience.

Here's a short trailer, which will tell you all about it.