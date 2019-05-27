A lot of spin has gone on to try to present the European elections as some sort of triumph for one side or the other. The truth of the matter is that the result continues to show a country split down the middle. The referendum vote share has barely moved.

Can we first of all agree some facts.

The Brexit Party were the clear winners last night. They won 29 seats, the highes ever achieved by a single party in a European election. Their 32% vote share was slightly lower than the polls had predicted, but it's still a remarkable achievement for a political party which barely existed two months ago.

The Brexit Party won the overwhelming majority of council areas as this map clearly shows.

The Liberal Democrats were the other big winners of the night, emerging with a 20% vote share, something which was unthinkable only a few short months ago. Vince Cable can go out on a high and leave his successor with something to build on.

Also big winners were the Greens who achieved a 12.5% vote share and knocked the Conservatives into fifth place. They more than doubled their ME count from 3 to 7.

The big losers were the two big parties. The Conservatives were reduced to a rump of 4 MEPs, having had 19 before. Labour went down from 20 to 10. The Tory vote share dropped to an embarrassing 9%, while Labour were down to 14.5%.

I'd hope that none of that is particularly contentious. So let's move in to what is.

This is a graphic being used by the BBC and the Press Association, and reflects the 'line to take' dreampt up by the People's Vote campaign. Their line is that this vote was an emphatic rejection of a so-called 'no deal Brexit'.

Spot the error. They seem to think that the Conservative Party is not a pro Brexit Party. In the words of Lord Gnome, shurley shome mishtake. They seem to think that Labour is somehow an anti Brexit party, when its official policy is to deliver it, despite what many of their MPs and members think. Even if you add just the Tory 9.1% onto the pro Brexit total, it outdoes the anti-Brexit parties.

Then you have to bear in mind that not every LibDem, Green or SNP voter is a Remainer. In 2016 25% of LibDem voters supported Leave. 35% of SNP supporters did the same. Around 33% of Labour supporters did too, for that matter. I think its fair to say that more or less all Change UK voters want to remain in the EU, but it's just not possible to say all the voters supporting the Remain parties in this graphic support Remain. Having said that, I think the 2016 per centages of leave supporting LibDems and SNP voters has certainly declined, because a lot of them would have supported the Brexit Party - Ed Davey's constituency chairman being one of them.

Even before a single result had been announced People's Vote campaigers were telling anyone who would listen that this vote was a rejection of a no deal Brexit. In truth it was neither an endorsement or a rejection. What it was was a re-emphasis of the fact that the country remains totally split down the middle on the issue whether we should leave or remain. Given it's still around 50-50 I have no idea why people think a second referendum would achieve anything. All it would achieve is to demonstrate for a third time that this split still persists. It would be even more divisive than the first referendum was.

I now think that a general election within a year is highly likely. Here's one scenario.

Boris Johnson becomes Tory leader.

He fails to persuade the EU to renegotiate

He declares Britain will leave the EU on time on October 31 as that's the legal position

Up to 15 Tory MPs go public to say they will support a vote of no confidence in the government

Corbyn calls the vote of confidence when Parliament returns after the Tory conference

An election is held at the beginning of November

What happens then? Who would win this election. I have no clue, nor does anyone else.

The Brexit Party would undoubtedly put up more than 600 candidates, although they may not put up candidates in seats held by committed Brexit supporters from the ERG, plus Kate Hoey and a few other Labour MPs. In some seats they may prevent the Tory from winning. In others Labour. How many seats would the Brexit Party actually win? Well, some, no doubt, but given they are fishing in only 50% of the electorate it's difficult to think they would win more than a few dozen, but frankly, who knows?

UPDATE: Lord Ashcroft has got some fascinating figures from his Euro poll, which back up a lot of what I have said above. Here's the relevant bit...