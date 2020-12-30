Someone said to me the other day I should collate all my different podcast interviews in one place, so here goes. These are all appearances I have made on other people's podcasts, not my own! I've added links to listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, but if you use another podcast platform, you'll find them there too. I've used the original podcast blurb to tell you a bit about what the podcast contains. I'll update this list as I do new ones...

Let's start of with what I think are the Top Seven Podcasts I've ever done...

Top Seven

Matt Forde's Political Party podcast

September 2020. Listen HERE.

Publisher, talk radio host, Parliamentary candidate, author, partial criminal... Iain Dale has done it all and in this hilarious and reflective chat, he explains where his politics came from, how he became a publisher, what it's like to win a school election but lose a Parliamentary one and the incredible story of his ludicrous brush with the law.

Fortunately podcast, with Jane Garvey & Fi Glover

April 2019. Listen HERE.

The inimitable broadcaster and political commentator Iain Dale pays a visit to the BBC piazza this week.

Media Masters with Paul Blanchard

July 2016. Listen HERE.

Iain talks about his broadcasting career.

Confessions with Giles Fraser

March 2019. Listen HERE.

Politics of Sound with Iain Carnegie

December 2019. Listen HERE.

Iain chooses his top three albums and exlains why.

Coming Out Stories

March 2020. Listen HERE.

“I will never forget the dead look in my mother’s eyes when I told her”. Writer, broadcaster and political commentator Iain Dale didn’t come out until later in life. He does have some regrets about waiting for so long, but once he did as he puts it “There was absolutely no going back!”

Desert Island Dicks

September 2018. Listen HERE.

Iain Dale reveals his most hated things.

2020

In the Room with Ronnie Barbour

December 2020. Listen HERE.

This week in the room, we’re talking to Iain Dale, the LBC presenter, podcaster, publisher and writer. We'll hear how Iain pursued a career in politics, how he then turned his hand to publishing, and how he thinks we all have a duty to improve the standard of debate in this country. The first room we put Iain in was as David Davis' chief of staff in 2005, as the conservative leadership battle began.

The History Hack

December 2020. Listen HERE.

Broadcaster, author and political commentator Iain Dale joins us to talk about his new book: an edited volume that looks at all 55 of Britain's political leaders. Who comes out well? Who are our biggest failures? And how do we rate their portrayals in The Crown?

Inside Briefing, Institute for Government

December 2020. Listen HERE.

Zero to Something podcast with Richard Howard

November 2020. Listen HERE.

Why Football Podcast

November 2020. Listen HERE.

Before the season began West Ham fans were fearing the worst, but after positive performances against Wolves, Leicester, Manchester City, and Tottenham the mood has changed. This week we're joined by British broadcaster Iain Dale the founder of West Ham till I die to discuss the Hammers start to the season.

The God Cast with Alex Frost

November 2020. Listen HERE.

Mile End Institute Podcast with Tim Bale

November 2020, Listen HERE.

One of the Family (dogs podcast) with Nicky Campbell

October 2020. Listen HERE.

Matt Forde's Political Party podcast

September 2020. Listen HERE.

Publisher, talk radio host, Parliamentary candidate, author, partial criminal... Iain Dale has done it all and in this hilarious and reflective chat, he explains where his politics came from, how he became a publisher, what it's like to win a school election but lose a Parliamentary one and the incredible story of his ludicrous brush with the law.

What Were You Thinking with Laura Round

October 2020. Listen HERE.

In this episode, Laura talks to Iain Dale. Iain is a well known political commentator and author who has recently written about why we've all become so disrespectful and intolerant. In this episode, they talk about how the media landscape has changed, what it's like interviewing Boris Johnson and what makes a good interview. Laura and Iain also discuss how we can all emerge from tribalism and division and become more respectful to each other and those who govern us.

Reasoned with Darren Grimes

August 2020. Listen HERE. Watch HERE.

Triggernometry 2

September 2020. Listen HERE or watch HERE.

Triggernometry 1

July 2018. Listen HERE. Watch HERE.

Mooch FM with Anthony Scaramucci

September 2020. LISTEN HERE.

Planet Normal podcast.

August 2020. Listen HERE.

An Englishman In... with Rob Goldstone

September 2020. Listen HERE.

Six months in from the start of the Pandemic, there are socioeconomic and growing racial tensions on both sides of the pond, and people are being basically vile! WHY CAN'T WE ALL JUST GET ALONG? In this episode to pour oil on troubled waters, heal divisions and to pick up where Mother Teresa left off is LBC Radio Broadcaster, Political Commentator - Iain Dale.

Global Leadership podcast

July 2020. Listen HERE.

We all know how tricky it is, the taboo of politics - especially as a leader, if you're asked for a view on the situation / the way you vote etc. With passion of politics so rife, and the polarised views of so many JB and Ant interview Iain Dale, a British Broadcaster, Businessman, Author, Co-host of the smutty and genius 'For The Many' Podcast with Jacqui Smith, and Publisher.

Thought & Leaders with Jonathan Gabay

July 2020. Listen HERE.





The Big Travel Podcast with Lisa Francesca Nand

July 2020. Listen HERE.

A school trip to Communist Russia left LBC’s Iain Dale hooked on travel. He’s since learned fluent German, been chased to the border by a Hungarian prostitute, was guarded at gun-point in Lebanon, has done things he doesn’t want to tell us in a Miami hotel and, as one of the UK’s foremost political commentators, feels Washington DC is almost an ancestral home. A humorous insight into the world we live, angry tweeters, anonymous trolls, the importance of languages.

Life Goals with Theo Delaney

May 2020. Listen HERE.

Theo Delaney is joined by Iain Dale, the political pundit and broadcaster, a familiar face on TV who has an influencial radio show on LBC and no fewer than five weekly podcasts. A long-standing West Ham season ticket holder at, his memories of Upton Park are misty-eyed but he has only positive things to say about the London Stadium. Among his chosen scorers are Di Canio, Payet and Alan Taylor and we get an insight into his remarkable media career too.

The Isolation Station with Tony Dibbin

April 2020. Listen HERE.

Iain talks to Tony Dibbin about broadcasting during the Coronavirus Pandemic, including being on air the moment the Prime Minister was taking into Intensive Care.

Mid Atlantic, with Roifield Brown

June 2020. Listen HERE.

British broadcaster Iain Dale from LBC speaks to Roifield about politics, economics, identity consensus and non-tribal thinking.

Amar Talks Politics

May 2020. Listen HERE.

Amar Bhandal asks Iain about his political (and non-political) career, the changes in LGBT rights he has seen throughout his lifetime, and of course where he sees Youth Politics heading. In a phone call from Isolation to Isolation, Amar and Iain discuss Germany, exams, stigmas and stereotypes, Kim Jong Un, and even a bit of politics! Excusing the dodgy sound quality, listen in for some personal anecdotes about Boris, Thatcher, and also Iain's grandmother! In this, the first series of "Amar talks Politics" we won't leave you short of q little laughter, some tricky questions, and a whole lot of politics!

Tory Radio with Jonathan Shepherd

June 2020. Listen HERE.

In a wide ranging interview with broadcaster Iain Dale we cover subjects ranging from Brexit, the Covid crisis, Dominic Cummings. Labour under Starmer and much more. We talk about issues surrounding how the media operate, and whether social media plays a part in polarising our opinions. We discuss Iain's new book, "Why Can't We All Just Get Along: Shout Less. Listen More" and what hope there actually is in terms of achieving this. We discuss the difference between supporting the phrase black lives matter and the organisation behind it, and what Iain has done to better understand the issues.

Coming Out Stories

March 2020. Listen HERE.

“I will never forget the dead look in my mother’s eyes when I told her”. Writer, broadcaster and political commentator Iain Dale didn’t come out until later in life. He does have some regrets about waiting for so long, but once he did as he puts it “There was absolutely no going back!”

2019

Asking for a Friend, Union Jack Radio

December 2019. Listen HERE.

With Steve N Allen, Mark Dolan & Maria Shehata

September 2019. Listen HERE.

With Marl Dolan, Christopher Biggins & Shappi Korsandi

Politics of Sound with Iain Carnegie

December 2019. Listen HERE.

Iain chooses his top three albums and exlains why.

The Delingpod with James Delingpole

October 2019. Listen HERE.

Journalist, broadcaster, political commentator and publisher Iain Dale meets with James to discuss Brexit, the Edinburgh Fringe and 'squishiness' vs ideological purity.

Fortunately podcast, with Jane Garvey & Fi Glover

April 2019. Listen HERE.

The inimitable broadcaster and political commentator Iain Dale pays a visit to the BBC piazza this week.

Confessions with Giles Fraser

March 2019. Listen HERE.

School Days from Youths Choice

March 2019. Listen HERE.

LBC's Iain Dale gives us an insight into his time at school. Like many of us, he struggled through some hard times and had some proud moments.

Table Talk, The Spectator

Listen HERE.

Lara and Livvy talk to broadcaster and writer Iain Dale about his life through food and drink. Or rather, the food and drink he doesn't like. It turns out that Iain is the fussiest eater to come on the podcast, but he tells us about the food and drinks that he does like (chicken fajitas, German schnitzels, and Lilt) as well as about what it was like to grow up on a farm, being food poisoned in Russia, and why he buys his crisps from eBay.

2018

Desert Island Dicks

September 2018. Listen HERE.

Iain Dale reveals his most hated things.

2016

Media Masters with Paul Blanchard

July 2016. Listen HERE.

Iain talks about his broadcasting career.

Any Questions

28 August 2020. With Iain, Lucy Frazer MP, Dr Philippa Whitford MP & Toby Perkins MP. Listen HERE.

1 November 2019. With Iain, John Healey MP, Gillian Keegan MP & Nicola Horlick. Listen HERE.

19 July 2019. With Iain, Nusrat Ghani, Pete Wishart MP & Jess Phillips MP. Listen HERE.

15 March 2019. With Therese Coffey MP, Andy McDonald MP & Layla Moran MP. Listen HERE.

29 September 2018. With Iain, Margot James MP, Chris Williamson MP & Sian Berry. Listen HERE.

20 August 2016. With Iain, James Brokenshire MP, Lindsey German & Chuka Umunna. Listen HERE.

24 August 2013. With Iain, Prof Alison Wolf, Peter Kendal and Mark Miodownik. Listen HERE.

3 September 2011. With Iain, Norman Lamont, John Kampfner and Joan Bakewell. Listen HERE.

27 August 2010. With Iain, Deborah Mattinson, Matthew Taylor, Adrian Fawcett. Listen HERE.

15 August 2008. With Iain, Sarah Sands, Mary Beard & Tim Smit. Listen HERE.

Stop Hammer Time! West Ham podcast with Phil Whelans & Robert Banks

February 2018. Listen HERE.