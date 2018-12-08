It is not beyond the realms of possibility that by this time next week, a Conservative Party leadership contest could be underway. I know, I know, we've been here before, but if the Brexit vote goes ahead on Tuesday, and the government loses by a substantial three figure majority - by which I mean between 100 and 200 - then in any normal circumstance you'd expect the Prime Minister to resign. However, we are not in normal circumstances. I'll return to that vote in an article tomorrow, but for now let's just indulge in some good old political speculation.

I have identified 36 yes, 36!) possible candidates. Clearly some ar emore fanciful than others. I invite you to click on the link above to vote for who you woul vote for. I debated whether to include Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nick Boles as both have already ruled themselves out, but in the end I decided to. Circumstances change.

So I first invite you to choose between the 36, the between the 8 who I think have any real chance of making the final two, which would then go to the country. You then have to choose between some final two pairings.

I absolutely realise this is not going to be a scientific or weighted sample of Conservative voters.

I'd ask you to only take part in this poll if you are a Conservative Party member or supporter, or at least sympathetic to the Conservative Party.

I'll leave the poll open for a couple of days to get the widest sample possible. Please do share it on your social media feeds.

