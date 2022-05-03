UPDATE: The Scotsman writes up my show HERE.

I'm delighted to announced this year's lineup for my Iain Dale All Talk show at the Edinburgh Fringe. And the big news is, Jacqui Smith and I will be hosting 5 For the Many Live! shows too!

Headline guests include Sir Keir Starmer, Nadine Dorries, Angela Rayner, David Starkey, Jeremy Corbyn and Dame Mary Beard.

I will be hosting two shows a day at 1.30pm and 4.30pm at the Cromdale Theatre in the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, one of the Pleasance venues. The venue is much bigger than in 2019. As in 2019 the show is promoted by James Seabright Productions and Northbank Speakers.

Tickets for all shows are already on sale through the Pleasance website HERE.

Tickets will also go on sale on Thursday 5 May on the Edinburgh Fringe website for All Talk HERE. And For the Many HERE.

Here's the programme, although there are one or two dates to be added, which aren't fully confirmed yet.

Saturday 6 August

1.30pm Diane Abbott

4.30pm Rory Stewart

Sunday 7 August

1.30pm Ruth Davidson

4.30pm Nadine Dorries

Monday 8 August

1.30pm Owen Jones & Ash Sarkar

4.30pm Angela Rayner

Tuesday 9 August

1.30pm Dame Mary Beard

4.30pm tbc

Wednesday 10 August

1.30pm For the Many Live! with Jacqui Smith, Jane Garvey & Fi Glover

4.30pm Jeremy Corbyn

Thursday 11 August

1.30pm For the Many Live! with Jacqui Smith & Matt Forde

4.30pm tbc

Friday 12 August

1.30pm For the Many Live! with Jacqui Smith, Douglas Ross MSP and Anas Sarwar MSP

4.30pm Sir Keir Starmer (interviewed by Iain and Jacqui Smith)

Saturday 13 August

1.30pm For the Many Live! with Jacqui Smith and Arlene Foster

4.30pm Dr David Starkey

Sunday 14 August

1.30pm For the Many Live with Geoff Norcott

4.30pm Jess Phillips