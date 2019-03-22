Let me tell you about something, which I think is really exciting. Throughout my political career I've tried to do things which enhance political engagement. I opened a political bookshop, I have run two political publishing companies, I was one of the first in the UK to start a political blog, I published a political magazine. And now I do a political podcast with Jacqui Smith calld For the Many. Maybe you've listened to it, maybe you haven't, but it's gained a bit of a cult following.
We record it each week, usually on a Sunday. I'm in my house in Kent and Jacqui is in hers in Malvern.
Well, on Sunday 7 April a new podcast event is being launched in central London called PODCAST LIVE.
Jacqui and I are heading the lineup at The Light , near Euston station and we go on stage at 10am. But it's not just taking part. Phil Riley and Matt Deegan, the promoters of the event, have booked a brilliant lineup for the whole day. If you buy a day ticket you can see...
- For the Many with Iain Dale & Jacqui Smith
- Brexitcast with Chris Mason, Katja Adler, Laura Kuenssberg & Adam Fleming
- Remainiacs
- How I Found my Voice with Samira Ahmed & Tracy Emin
- Times Red Box with Matt Chorley
- The New European
- Delingpod with James Delingpole
- Acting Prime Minister with Paul Brand
- Sophy Ridge
- The Week Unwrapped with Olly Mann
- Chopper's Brexit Podcast
- Politico EU Confidential
A day ticket costs £30, or if you just want to come and see us do For the Many, it's £12. Quote discount code DALE10 and you'll get £10% off. Book tickets HERE.
Jacqui and I would love to see you there!