Let me tell you about something, which I think is really exciting. Throughout my political career I've tried to do things which enhance political engagement. I opened a political bookshop, I have run two political publishing companies, I was one of the first in the UK to start a political blog, I published a political magazine. And now I do a political podcast with Jacqui Smith calld For the Many. Maybe you've listened to it, maybe you haven't, but it's gained a bit of a cult following.

We record it each week, usually on a Sunday. I'm in my house in Kent and Jacqui is in hers in Malvern.

Well, on Sunday 7 April a new podcast event is being launched in central London called PODCAST LIVE.

Jacqui and I are heading the lineup at The Light , near Euston station and we go on stage at 10am. But it's not just taking part. Phil Riley and Matt Deegan, the promoters of the event, have booked a brilliant lineup for the whole day. If you buy a day ticket you can see...

For the Many with Iain Dale & Jacqui Smith

Brexitcast with Chris Mason, Katja Adler, Laura Kuenssberg & Adam Fleming

Remainiacs

How I Found my Voice with Samira Ahmed & Tracy Emin

Times Red Box with Matt Chorley

The New European

Delingpod with James Delingpole

Acting Prime Minister with Paul Brand

Sophy Ridge

The Week Unwrapped with Olly Mann

Chopper's Brexit Podcast

Politico EU Confidential

A day ticket costs £30, or if you just want to come and see us do For the Many, it's £12. Quote discount code DALE10 and you'll get £10% off. Book tickets HERE.

Jacqui and I would love to see you there!