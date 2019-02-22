BREAKING NEWS

WHAT IS 'FOR THE MANY'?

Back in November 18 Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith lauched a weekly podcast called FOR THE MANY. It's a one of a kind hour long podcast hosted by the political dream team who have become infamous for their onscreen partnership delivering the Sky News paper review.

Containing a mixture of lively debate, analysis, banter and gossip Iain and Jacqui give their perspective on the ever-changing world of politics and media in a way only they could. With no guests or interruptions, expect clashes and arguments as the pair’s big personalities are let loose. The insightful weekly download is perfect for your Monday morning commute, so you can make sure you’re ahead of the game before you step in to the office.

Iain says...

We conduct it in a very light style with lots of laughs, and very much reflect the rapport we built up on Sky. There are a lot of political podcasts out there at the moment and many of them very good indeed. We usually record on a Sunday evening so it will be available for the Monday morning commute. We don’t have guests, it's just be us. I think the best podcasts are those that are simple and are not heavily produced. We’re using some unique software to record it, with me in my sitting room and Jacqui in hers – or maybe her caravan! We then upload it to a producer at LBC who tops and tails it before uploading it to iTunes and all the other podcast platforms.

Sunday Times radio critic Gillian Reynolds loves the podcast...

Podcast of the week: For the Many

A weekly LBC add-on, back numbers available. The right-wing pundit, publisher and LBC phone-in host Iain Dale is teamed with former Labour home secretary Jacqui Smith to talk through the issues of the week. The first few editions weren’t impressive, mostly because she deferred to him. But steadily they’ve found their balance, developing a tone that’s refreshingly frank and smartly wide-ranging. I’m now a regular. Last week’s menu included the latest Rajars, Dale’s imminent on-air replacement by Eddie Mair (she finds Mair “arch”, he admires Jane Garvey, Fi Glover and Ritula Shah; neither rates John Humphrys) and the perplexing state of the Labour Party. Good stuff.

You can download and subscribe to the podcast on the Global Player App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, PlayerFM, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts from. The podcast is now also available on Alexa. Instruct Alexa to "open the Global Player App" and then say "Alexa, play Cross Question podcast on Global Player".

