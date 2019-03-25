A few weeks ago I recorded an hour long podcast with Giles Fraser, Anglican Priest and star of The Moral Maze.

This is one of those podcasts that is very addictive. I thought I'd better listen to some of the other episodes before doing it myself and I was hooked. His hour with Maurice Glasman was one of the best interviews I've ever heard. And I mean ever. I then listened to him talking to Melanie Phillips, and she was an absolute revelation - funny, warm and touching. I then listened to the confessionals of Claire Fox, Fiyaz Mughal, Matt Kelly, Helena Kennedy and Mary Warnock.

In recording it, we had a lot of laughs, and there's one moment where I got a bit emotional and there's about ten seconds where neither of us spoke. Eventually, I carried on. Given that the podcast is called 'Confessions' there's a bit of soul baring that happens, and there are stories of three beach related incidents - Holkham, Brighton and Bondi. Suffice to say they are all rather different experiences! One is not for the faint hearted, although listeners to my 'For the Many' podcast may be familar with it!

Giles is a superb interviewer. He puts you at your ease and teases more information out of you than you might at first have been prepared to offer. Listen out for his infectious laugh too!

The podcast can be found HERE on iTunes, but it's available on all the various podcast platforms.