Iain's Book Club podcast was launched in September 2018. Each week (sometimes twice a week) Iain interviews some of the most interesting authors in the country with new books out. And there's the occasional bonus episode or an author interviews from the archives.

EPISODE LIST

30. Tom Bower (Dangerous Hero - Corbyn's Ruthless Plot for Power)

29. Theo Barclay (Fighters & Quitters: Great Political Resignations) and Caroline Slocock (People Like Us - Margaret Thatcher and Me)

BONUS: Macer Gifford, the British city trader who went to fight ISIS in Syria

28. Tim Waterstone (The Face Pressed Against a Window)

27. Sir John Nott ( Memorable Encounters)

26. William Keegan (Nine Crises)

BONUS Joan Collins

25. Barbara Taylor Bradford (Master of his Fate)

24. Johann Hari (The Lost Connection)

BONUS Joan Rivers

23. General Stanley McChrystal (Leaders)

BONUS Best of 2018

22. William Clegg (Under the Wig), Jessica Douglas Home (William Simmonds) & Sir Simon Jenkins (A Short History of Europe)

21. Pete May (Goodbye to the Boleyn), Brian Williams (Home from Home) & Robert Banks (An Irrational Hatred of Everything)

BONUS Mark Urban (The Skripal Files)

20: Philip Cowley (British General Election of 2017), Tim Shipman (All Out War), Tom McTague (Betting the House)

19. James O'Brien (How to be Right)

18. Lewis Goodall (Left for Dead), Francis Beckett (Corbyn & the Strange Rebirth of Labour England) & Stephen Kinnock (Spirit of Britain, Purpose of Labour)

BONUS Baroness Trumpington

17. Dan Snow (On This Day in History), Caroline Shenton (Mr Barry's War) & Kamal Ahmed (The Life & Times of a Very British Man)

16. Mary Portas (Work Like a Woman)

15. Barbara Hosking (Exceeding my Brief) & Stanley Underhill (Coming out of the Black Country)

14. Gyles Brandreth (Have you eaten Grandma)

13. Jeffrey Archer (Heads you Win)

12. Andrew Roberts (Churchill: Walking with Destiny) & Christopher Lee (Carrington: An Honourable Man)

11. Kate Williams (Rival Queens), Robert Hardman (Queen of the World) & Penny Junor (All the Queen's Corgis)

10. Giles & Mary from Gogglebox (The Diary of Two Nobodies)

9. Isabel Hardman (Why we get the Wrong Politicians), Philip Collins (Start Again: How we can fix our Broken Politics) & Tom Baldwin (Control, Alt, Delete)

8. Jeremy Thompson (Breaking News) & Mark Austin (And Thank You For Watching)

7. John Simpson (Moscow Midnight) & Paddy Ashdown (Nein)

BONUS Tim Tate (Hitler's British Traitors), Robert Hutton (Agent Jack), Bernard Cornwell (War of the Wolf), Nick Spindler (A Layman's Guide to Space)

6. Kevin Keegan (My Life in Football)

BONUS Alastair Campbell (Diaries Vol 7)

5. Derek Draper (Create Space) & Max Foster (Cloutology)

4. Max Hastings (Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy)

3. Sebastian Faulks (Paris Echo), Alan Johnson (In My Life) & June Bernicoff (Leo & June: Our Story)

2. Dreda Say Mitchell (Blood Secrets), Amanda Prowse (The Co-ordinates of Life) & Judith O'Reilly (Killing State)

1. Jacqui Smith (Honourable Ladies), Sophy Ridge (The Women Who Shaped Politics) & Gina Miller (Rise)

