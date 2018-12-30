On Christmas Eve the phone went and it was the Mail on Sunday. I think they had seen this tweet I had put out...

FYI I'm very happy to engage in polite debate on any issue. I probably respond more than most. However, if you call me a c**t, use profane language or insult me for no reason, I will mute/block you. No questions asked. You'd never dare to it to my face so don't do it here. Pls RT pic.twitter.com/kG0uxhQsnh — Iain Dale (@IainDale) December 20, 2018

They asked me to write 1600 words by last Friday for this week's paper. My instinct was to say 'no', because I knew it would hang over me all over Christmas, and I had made up my mind I really was going to have a proper break. But...

But, I hadn't written for them for quite a long time, and one of my aims is to write more for national newspapers, so of course I said 'yes'. And that's how I spent Boxing Day, and here's the result.

You can read the whole column on MailOnline HERE.