This is a list of 250 Tweeters I have most enjoyed during 2023. This is the tenth year I have compiled this list. I follow about 4545 people on Twitter, 145 more than this time last year.

Anyway, these are the ones who have entertained, informed, educated, annoyed and, most of all, made me laugh most this year. It’s not meant to be a list of best Twitter feeds on the internet – it’s just the ones I particularly enjoy or take notice of.

Twitter seems to be less relevant nowadays. Several of my previous favourites, including Shelagh Fogarty have stopped tweeting completely. And it's not been that easy to replace them, which is why there are so few new entries in this year's list..

If I follow you but you’re not on the list, don’t feel bad. There’s always next year! The fact that I follow you in the first place means I find you interesting!

But let's start off with my...

MY TOP TWENTY TWEETERS OF 2023

1. (-) @Fesshole

2. (+3) @Jacqui_Smith1

3. (+9) @AFNeil

4. (-1) @GylesB1

5. (+2) @JaneGarvey1

6. (+12) @AvaSantina

7. (-2) @ChrisMasonBBC

8. (+1) @GrantTucker

9. (-7) @ChristopherHope

10. (-3) @AyeshaHazarika

11. (NEW) @MrHarryCole

12. (NEW) @StevenSwinford

13. (+1) @Fox_Claire

14. (-4) @BenKentish

15. (NEW) @GeorgeWParker

16. (NEW) @Brit_Battleaxe

17. (NEW) @Y_Alibhai

18 (NEW) @B_Judah

19. (NEW) @AlbieAmankona

20. (NEW) @Goncharenko

So, in no particular order, here's my list of 250 top tweeters of 2023…

POLITICAL REPORTERS (23)

@GeorgeWParker - Political Editor, FT

@Gabriel_Pogrund - Political Correspondent, Sunday Times

@PickardJE – Jim Pickard, FT political journalist

@ShippersUnbound – Chief Political Commentator, Sunday Times

@Steven_Swinford - Political Editor, The Times

@ChristopherHope – Political Editor, GB News

@Laura_K_Hughes - Political Correspondent, Financial Times

@CamillaTominey - Associate Editor, Daily Telegraph

@JenWilliams_FT - Jennifer Williams, FT Northern Editor

@TNewtondunn – Political commentator

@KateAndrs - Kate Andrews, Economics Editor, The Spectator

@_KateDevlin - Chief Political Correspondent, The Times

@JessicaElgot - Political Correspondent, The Guardian

@MrHarryCole – Political Editor, The Sun

@KatyBalls - Deputy Political Editor, The Spectator

@FraserNelson - Editor, The Spectator

@MichaelLCrick – Political journalist

@PeterCardwell - Political Editor, talkRadio

@AntoGuerrera - London correspondent, Republicca

@StephenKB – Stephen Bush, FT

@PaulWaugh – Political Commentator, The i

@PippaCrerar - Political Editor, The Guardian

@NatashaC - Natasha Clark, LBC Political Editor (NEW)

POLITICAL COLUMNISTS & PUNDITS (18)

@MrTCHarris – Former Labour MP, Telegraph columnist

@IainMartin1 – Times columnist & Editor, ReactionLife

@CitySamuel - Juliet Samuel, Columnist, Telegraph

@DAaronovitch – Freelance Columnist

@LiamHalligan – Columnist, The Telegraph

@ZoesqWilliams – Columnist, the Guardian

@WestminsterWag - Sarah Vine, Mail Columnist

@AllisonPearson - Telegraph Columnist

@IsabelHardman - Assistant Editor, The Spectator

@AfuaHirsch - Author & broadcaster

@NinaDSchick - Euro commentator

@JohnRentoul – Columnist, Independent on Sunday

@Y_Alibhai – Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, The ‘I’ Newspaper

@JonLis1 - Deputy Director, British Influence

@AFNeil – Political Commentator

@NoahKeate - Freelance political journalist

@JAHeale - The Spectator

@TheoUsherwood – Political Commentator

NON POLITICAL JOURNALISTS (7)

@MatthewSyed – Times Journalist

@KateBevan - Editor, Which Computing?

@Shashj - Shashank Joshi, Defence Editor, The Economist

@JimWaterson – Media Editor, The Guardian

@OzKaterji - Freelance

@EmmaBurnell_ - Journalist

@NTarnopolsky - Israeli reporter (NEW)

TV JOURNALISTS (27)

@BenShephard - GMB

@KateGarraway - GMB

@PiersMorgan – Talk TV

@BethRigby – Political Editor, Sky News

@PaulBrandITV - UK Editor, ITV News

@Susannareid100 – GMB

@SamCoatesSky - Deputy Political Editor, Sky News

@AdamBoultonTABB – Political Commentator

@FaisalIslam – Economics Editor, BBC News

@DMcCaffreySKY – Freelance

@AlStewartOBE – Retired broadcaster

@AmolRajan – Presenter, BBC

@SkyNewsNiall – Niall Paterson, Sky News

@HattMarris84 – Editor, The Andrew Marr Show, LBC

@BBCLauraK – BBC Presenter

@StormHuntley - Storm Huntley, Jeremy Vine Show

@KateEMcCann - Political Editor, TalkTV

@Peston - Robert Peston

@MattuThompson - Sky News reporter

@JoeTPike - Policy Editor, Newsnight

@TomHfH - Tom Harwood, GB News

@RosAtkins - BBC News Channel

@RobBurl - Editor, The Beth Rigby Interview, Sky News

@ChrisMasonBBC – Political Editor, BBC

@KayeAdams - Loose Women

@DrAmirKhanGP - GMB's resident GP

@Nigel_Farage - Presenter, GB News

ONLINE JOURNALISTS (12)

@DanBloom1 – Political journalist, Politico

@Ella_M_Whelan - Spiked Online

@FleetStreetFox – Susie Boniface

@GuidoFawkes – Editor in Chief, Guido Fawkes blog

@Dizzy_Thinks – Phil Hendren

@OmmaSalma - Salma Shah, Conservative Commentator

@MarkDiStef – Media & Politics reporter

@Jack_Blanchard – Politico

@TomMctague - Political Correspondent, The Atlantic

@AlexWickham - Bloomberg

@DarrenGrimes_ – Reasoned

@AvaSantina - Political Correspondent, Joe.co.uk

RIGHT OF CENTRE POLITICS (32)

@JamesCleverly – Conservative MP

@Jacob_Rees_Mogg – Conservative MP

@JohnnyMercer - Conservative MP

@Zehra_Zaidi - Political campaigner

@Fox_Claire - Claire Fox

@AndrewBowie_MP - Conservative MP

@MPWife - Sasha Swire

@AmberRuddUK - Former Conservative MP

@Anna_Soubry – Former MP

@Lance Forman – Businessman

@MichaelGove – Conservative MP

@HowardDLeigh - Lord Leigh, Conservative Peer

@Suzanne Evans1 – Spokeswoman, Leave Means Leave

@LordAshcroft – Businessman & philanthropist

@Andrew_Kennedy – Conservative Party Acrivist

@NadineDorriesMP – Former Conservative MP

@Edwina_Currie – Former Conservative MP

@ThereseCoffey – Conservative MP

@ElliotColburn - Conservative MP

@Tracey_Crouch – Conservative MP

@NSoames – Former Conservative MP

@RuthDavidsonPC – Former Leader, Scottish Conservatives

@NickdeBois – Former Conservative MP

@ShankerASingham - Shanker Singham, Competere

@DavidGHFrost - Lord Frost

@NJTimothy - Nick Timothy

@MahyarTousi - Youtuber

@AlbieAmankona - Conservatives Against Racism For Equality

@AnnaFirth - MP for Southend West (NEW)

@KHarvey Proctor

@AlexPuffette - YC (NEW)

@GeorgeTrefgarne - Commentator (NEW)

LEFT OF CENTRE POLITICS (24)

@Sarah_Hayward – Former Labour Leader, Camden Council

@DavidMills73 – Head of Media Relations, Tony Blair Institute

@MattZarb – Former Head of Press for Jeremy Corbyn

@DaveWardGS - General Secretary, Communication Workers Union

@JReynoldsMP – Labour MP

@Polly Mackenzie - Former adviser to Nick Clegg

@JessPhillips – Labour MP

@ZackPolanski - Deputy Leader, Green Party

@MathewHulbert - LibDem activist

@WilliamClouston - Leader of the SDP

@DrRosena - Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP

@CampbellClaret – Alastair Campbell

@AyeshaHazarika – Political commentator & Comedian

@Jacqui_Smith1 – Former Labour Home Secretary

@LaylaMoran - LibDem MP

@WesStreeting - Labour MP

@CarolineFlint - Former Labour MP

@Adamprice - Former Leader, Plaid Cymru

@FloEshalomi - Labour MP

@FisherAndrew79 - Labour Commentator

@EoinTennyson - Alliance MLA

@LML96_ - Liam Martin-Lane, Labour councillor

@JoannaCherry - SNP MP

@MayorJD - Jamie Driscoll, Mayor of N E Tyneside Combined Authority (NEW)

PUBLIC RELATIONS & LOBBYING (8)

@PaulwrBlanchard – PR consultant & Presenter, Media Masters podcast

@AdamLake – Public Affairs Specialist

@CraigOliver100 – Former No 10 Head of Comms

@JamesWharton – Author of OUT IN THE ARMY

@MarkFoxNews – Mark Fox, BSA

@StraightTie - Jo Tanner, InHouse PR

@Jimmym - Jimmy McLoughlin, Jimmy's Jobs podcast

@GideonFalter - Director, Campaign Against Antisemitism (NEW)

HISTORIANS/ACADEMICS (8)

@AnandMenon1 - UK in a Changing Europe

@Usherwood - Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics

@WMaryBeard – Classics academic & author

@BrianKlaas - Political academic

@RichardEvans 36 - Historian, Professor Sir Richard Evans

@Churchill_Alex - Alex Churchill, from the Great History Hack podcast

@ProfTimBale - Professor of Political History at QML

@TessaDunlop - Historian (NEW)

LBC RADIO (27)



@CoreyFroggatt - My producer

@ChrisChatsStuff - Chris Humphris, my producer, LBC

@Robbiehawkins__ LBC Drive producer

@HenryRiley1 - LBC reporter

@Tomswarbrick1 - LBC presenter

@OllyBarratt - LBC Political correspondent

@MartinStanford - LBC News presenter

@EleanorWalshy – LBC producer

@MrJamesOB- James O'Brien

@NickFerrariLBC - Nick Ferrari

@ChrisGolds – LBC News presenter

@SimonMarksFSN – Head of Feature Story News, Washington

@JamesRea – Director of Broadcasting, Global Radio

@TomCheal - LBC Managing Editor

@JayLouiseKnight - LBC Travel Editor

@NIAbbot - Nick Abbot, LBC presenter

@DiamondJimbo - Jim Diamond, LBC News

@AndrewCastle63 - LBC presenter

@AzizLisa - Lisa Aziz, LBC News Breakfast presenter

@Zeynal Can Yuce - LBC producer

@JohnnyJenkinsDJ - Producer, LBC

@Shepsblog - Kaylem Shepherd, LBC Producer

@SangitaMyska - Presenter, LBC

@Lewis_Goodall - LBC

@Maitlis – Emily Maitlis, Presenter, The News Agents podcast

@JonSopel - Presenter, The News Agents podcast

@AndrewMarr9 - Presenter, LBC

RADIO INDUSTRY (25)

@RevRichardColes - Radio presenter

@StephenNolan – 5 Live presenter

@MattChorley – Presenter, Times Radio

@RadioRiley - Phil Riley, radio guru

@JaneGarvey1 – Presenter, Times Radio

@JuliaHB1 – Presenter, talkRadio

@MatthewStadlen - Former LBC presenter

@FiFiGlover – Presenter, Times Radio

@RobinLustig – Former Presenter, The World Tonight, Radio 4

@TheJeremyVine – Presenter, Radio 2

@NewsChambers – Richard Chambers, Virgin Media, Dublin

@NickyAACampbell – 5 Live presenter

@RachelBurden - 5 Live presenter

@Tweeter_Anita – Presenter, Any Answers, Radio 4

@DuncanBarkes – Former LBC presenter

@DavidLloydRadio – Radio guru

@IainLee – Radio presenter

@JamesCridland – Radio commentator

@Matt – Matt Deegan, Radio guru

@JakubSzweda - My former producer at LBC, now at Sky

@SophiemSnelling - My former producer at LBC

@B1Lou – Louise Birt, Managing Editor, BBC Radio Essex

@EdwardAdoo – BBC Radio presenter

@IanCollinsUK – Talkradio presenter

@GilesGear - Producer, Telegraph Podcasts

SPORT (10)

@HenryWinter – Football journalist, The Times

@ClareBalding – BBC & BT Sport presenter

@ArchieRT1 – Archie Rhind-Tutt, German football journalist

@MyWHUFC – Nigel Kahn, West Ham fan

@WestHamFootball – Sean Whetstone, West Ham fan

@JeffStelling - talksport presenter

@RoshaneSport - The Athletic

@KieranMaguire - Presenter, The Price of Football podcast

@FabrizioRomano - Football transfer journalist

@Chris_Kammy - Chris Kamara

COMEDY (13)

@_YouHadOneJob1 – Comedy account poking fun at people who fail at the one job they had to do

@AwkwardGrindr – Cringeworthy moments from Grindr

@GeoffNorcott – Comedian

@KonstantinKisin - Comedian

@MattForde - Comedian & podcaster

@Andrewdoyle_com - Andrew Doyle

@The_ZoomComic - Zoom Rockman

@AndrewLawrence - Comedian

@MeggieForster - Lipsync comedian

@UKPolitoons - Graphic video caricaturist

@Fesshole - Lurid Confessions

@RosieSAHolt - Rosie Holt

@KevinHunterDay - Kevin Day (NEW)

MISCELLANEOUS (15)